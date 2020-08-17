Reigning champions Trillick successfully open Tyrone title defence and complete quarter-final line-up

Trillick's Lee Brennan was in fine scoring form. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

REIGNING CHAMPIONS TRILLICK have booked their Tyrone senior football championship quarter-final spot after a five-point win over Galbally this evening.

Trillick — who also lifted the silverware in 2015 — were 1-9 to 0-7 winners at Healy Park this evening, as Simon Garrity’s seventh-minute goal proved decisive in the end.

It was Galbally who started strongest in Omagh, before Lee Brennan got Trillick off the mark. Star forward Brennan, who left the Tyrone panel last year, accounted for 0-6 of the holders’ scores in a tight contest.

1-4 to 0-4 at half-time, Mattie Donnelly’s club made their experience show in the second half and pushed on to seal their last eight spot in this straight knockout championship.

Source: Tyrone GAA.

Trillick now face 2016 winners Killyclogher next as they complete the quarter-final line-up with a series of games having taken place since the competition’s opener last Thursday night.

2018 champions Coalisland Na Fianna face Derrylaughan, while Dungannon and Ardboe, and Errigal Ciaran and Dromore go head-to-head in the other last-eight battles.

The 2020 Tyrone Club Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final lineup is now complete:



Coalisland v Derrylaughan

Trillick v Killyclogher

Dungannon v Ardboe

Errigal Ciaran v Dromore#GAA #TyroneSFC #TyroneGAA #PhillysUpdates — PhillyMc (@MoysPhillyMc) August 17, 2020

Lee Brennan is a quality operator. He was the difference for Trillick. Rory had his moments too, and Ruairí Kelly never fails to impress. Thought Enda McGarrity and Conor Quinn were brilliant for Galbally too. Good game. Another year or two and Galbally will be hard to work with — Cahair O'Kane (@CahairOKane1) August 17, 2020

