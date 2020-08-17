This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 August, 2020
Reigning champions Trillick successfully open Tyrone title defence and complete quarter-final line-up

The holders were five-point winners over Galbally, and face 2016 winners Killyclogher next.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Aug 2020, 10:03 PM
lee-brennan Trillick's Lee Brennan was in fine scoring form. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

REIGNING CHAMPIONS TRILLICK have booked their Tyrone senior football championship quarter-final spot after a five-point win over Galbally this evening. 

Trillick — who also lifted the silverware in 2015 — were 1-9 to 0-7 winners at Healy Park this evening, as Simon Garrity’s seventh-minute goal proved decisive in the end.

It was Galbally who started strongest in Omagh, before Lee Brennan got Trillick off the mark. Star forward Brennan, who left the Tyrone panel last year, accounted for 0-6 of the holders’ scores in a tight contest.

1-4 to 0-4 at half-time, Mattie Donnelly’s club made their experience show in the second half and pushed on to seal their last eight spot in this straight knockout championship.

Screenshot 2020-08-17 at 21.47.19 Source: Tyrone GAA.

Trillick now face 2016 winners Killyclogher next as they complete the quarter-final line-up with a series of games having taken place since the competition’s opener last Thursday night.

2018 champions Coalisland Na Fianna face Derrylaughan, while Dungannon and Ardboe, and Errigal Ciaran and Dromore go head-to-head in the other last-eight battles.

