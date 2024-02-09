Ajax and PSV weighing up Troy Parrott move this summer

TROY PARROTT HAS emerged as a summer transfer target for a string of top clubs in the Netherlands after impressing during his loan spell with Excelsior Rotterdam.

The 42 understands that the Republic of Ireland international has caught the eye of both Ajax and PSV, who are among a handful of big hitters in the Eredivisie weighing up a move for the Dubliner at the end of this season.

Parrott has scored seven times after leaving Tottenham Hotspur on loan and his contract in north London runs until the summer of 2025.

Feyenoord, currently second in the table, have also expressed an interest along with AZ Alkmaar.

Excelsior are 14th in the table, six points clear of the relegation play-off place and nine from the automatic drop zone.

Parrott had to bide his time to break into Excelsior’s starting XI after undergoing abdominal surgery and adjusting to life in Rotterdam.

Manager Marinus Dijkhuizen has praised the 22-year-old’s attitude and since the turn of the year the forward has played 90 minutes in each of their four league games.

Ajax are set to undergo a period of rebuilding once they confirm a permanent boss ahead of next season.

John van ‘t Schip was placed in charge on an interim basis following the sacking of Maurice Steijn after a disastrous start to his reign.

Schip is set to move into a technical role once a successor has been confirmed but that is not stopping the four-time European Cup winners from planning for the future, with legendary figure Louis van Gaal also drafted in as an advisor.

Parrott, meanwhile, will be in action tomorrow evening when Excelsior take on third-placed Twente.