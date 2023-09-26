'Troy Parrott has the absolute ideal skillset to be an Evan Ferguson strike partner'

CAN TROY PARROTT build on his first Eredivisie goal to kickstart his career in the Netherlands?

And can the Ireland international, still only 21 despite years in the limelight, discover his best position at Excelsior Rotterdam?

Those questions were put and considered on the Football Family, a podcast for subscribers to The 42.

Shane Keegan, the Cobh Ramblers manager, said it’s “hard to see” Parrott “being an out a nine” and it’s more a case of what type of 10 he should be.

“Some 10s gravitate completely towards midfield. Some gravitate more towards their nine. I think he is a 10 who will gravitate more towards a nine,” Keegan said.

He added: “You don’t really want him dropping in and becoming your third midfielder. You look at the goal from the weekend and I think that summed up everything that he’s got.

“He dropped in for the initial out ball, got a little bit lucky with his first layoff in terms of it nearly going to an opposition player, but he spun and got away very well, showed himself then for the second ball coming out, which he got fouled, actually, fair play to the referee he gave a very good advantage on it and then the attack went beyond him, and he ended up following the attack.

“When it was set back to him it’s an absolutely outstanding finish. It is actually Bergkampesque in the way he just bends it. It’s a brilliant finish.

“I don’t think he’s Evan Ferguson. I actually think if he could show a steady stream of form, I think he has the absolute ideal skillset to be an Evan Ferguson strike partner. The two of them would compliment each other so, so well.”

Keegan said Parrott could work best for Ireland in a 3-5-2 system, but that presents a problem in where you play Chiedozie Ogbene. And Keegan added that Parrott is down the pecking order now, behind Ogbene, Adam Idah and possibly Aaron Connolly.

“What people might not be aware of is that Troy Parrott did not start the game at the weekend (for Excelsior Rotterdam). And I think they were 4-4-2 at the weekend. It’s not like he’s gone there and made himself an automatic pick. That is the key to it. The first thing is, can he get the minutes? Can he make himself a regular in the side?”

