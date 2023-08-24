Troy Parrott joins Dutch side Excelsior Rotterdam on loan

TROY PARROTT HAS joined Dutch Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ireland striker will play his club football in the Netherlands for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Parrott, 21, spent last season on loan in the Championship, scoring four goals in 34 games for Preston North End.

He has made four competitive first-team appearances for Spurs since arriving in 2017, having also spent temporary stints at MK Dons, Ipswich Town and Millwall.

Parrott has earned 20 senior Ireland caps, with four goals to his name.

Excelsior Rotterdam are currently sixth in the Eredivisie after four games — they drew 2-2 with Ajax last weekend — and finished 15th out of 18 teams last season.