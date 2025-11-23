His side were 2-0 down at half-time but Parrott gave AZ Alkmaar a lifeline in the 75th minute when he controlled a pass into the box and struck the ball sweetly on the turn.
AZ Alkmaar will be in action again this week as they welcome Shelbourne for a battle in the the Conference League on Thursday.
Parrott on target again as AZ Alkmaar suffer defeat
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND hero Troy Parrott was on target again this weekend, nabbing a second-half goal for AZ Alkmaar in their 3-1 defeat to Heerenveen.
After keeping Ireland’s World Cup dream alive last week with two goals against Portugal and a magnificent hat-trick in Hungary, Parrott was back in action in the Eredivisie today.
AZ Alkmaar will be in action again this week as they welcome Shelbourne for a battle in the the Conference League on Thursday.
