Parrott on target again as AZ Alkmaar suffer defeat

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND hero Troy Parrott was on target again this weekend, nabbing a second-half goal for AZ Alkmaar in their 3-1 defeat to Heerenveen.

After keeping Ireland’s World Cup dream alive last week with two goals against Portugal and a magnificent hat-trick in Hungary, Parrott was back in action in the Eredivisie today.

His side were 2-0 down at half-time but Parrott gave AZ Alkmaar a lifeline in the 75th minute when he controlled a pass into the box and struck the ball sweetly on the turn.

Heerenveen struck again however to put the result beyond doubt, with Luuk Brouwers adding their third goal in the 79th minute to go along with first-half efforts from Dylan Vente and Joris van Overeem.

AZ Alkmaar will be in action again this week as they welcome Shelbourne for a battle in the the Conference League on Thursday.