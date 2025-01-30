ROBBIE KEANE’S Ferencváros secured a 4-3 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League tonight to finish 17th in the table and secure their place in the knockout stages.
Ireland international Troy Parrott came on as a second-half substitute for the Dutch side and scored late on, but his goal could not prevent the Eredivisie club from losing, though they still qualify for the next round in 19th position.
Troy Parrott goal in vain as Robbie Keane's Ferencváros book spot in knockout stages
More to follow
