Advertisement
More Stories
Head coach Robbie Keane of Ferencváros shouts during the Europa League match between Ferencvaros and AZ Alkmaar. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeProgress

Troy Parrott goal in vain as Robbie Keane's Ferencváros book spot in knockout stages

The Ireland international came on a second-half substitute and scored in a seven-goal thriller.
10.19pm, 30 Jan 2025

ROBBIE KEANE’S Ferencváros secured a 4-3 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League tonight to finish 17th in the table and secure their place in the knockout stages.

Ireland international Troy Parrott came on as a second-half substitute for the Dutch side and scored late on, but his goal could not prevent the Eredivisie club from losing, though they still qualify for the next round in 19th position.

More to follow

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie