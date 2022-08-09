Membership : Access or Sign Up
Parrott hits first Preston goal, Devoy makes MK Dons debut and McGinty penalty hero for Oxford

Busy night of action for Irish players in the EFL Cup.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 9 Aug 2022, 10:37 PM
25 minutes ago
Image: PA
Image: PA

A FIRST GOAL arrived in Preston colours for Troy Parrott tonight in the EFL Cup first round.

Parrott pounced for the opening goal of the game in Preston’s 4-1 win away to Huddersfield Town. The Irish striker found the net in the sixth minute to get off the mark after his move to Deepdale on loan from Tottenham. Two more goals arrived in the first half for Preston from Alistair McCann, while Brad Potts added a fourth early in the second half and Jordan Rhodes struck a consolation for Huddersfield.

Parrott has already appeared twice in the Championship for Preston this season and next up for them is an away tie against Luton Town on Saturday. The goal will be a boost for a player that will be key for Stephen Kenny’s side when they are back in international action in late September, with Parrott having already netted this year against Lithuania and Scotland, both at the Aviva Stadium.

Both Dawson Devoy and Darragh Burns enjoyed milestones for MK Dons tonight in their 1-0 win over Sutton United. Last month saw Devoy join the club from Bohemians while Burns made the move from St Patrick’s Athletic.

Tonight represented Burns first start for the club, while Devoy made his debut and he set up former Ireland U21 player Conor Grant for the only goal of the game in the 41st minute.

Another recent departure from the League of Ireland made his mark tonight as Ed McGinty starred for League One side Oxford United. McGinty moved from Sligo Rovers last month, shortly after starring in their Europa Conference League penalty shootout win over Welsh side Bala Town.

And he made another crucial penalty save shootout tonight as Oxford United won 5-3 in the shootout after the game had finished 2-2.

Ronan Curtis fired home a second-half penalty as Portsmouth won 3-0 away to Cardiff City, while Anthony Scully scored the final goal as Lincoln City defeated Doncaster Rovers 3-0.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

