'The quality he has and the way he works, the goals were always going to come'

Troy Parrott ended his goal drought with a brilliant brace last night.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Mar 2022, 10:32 PM
36 minutes ago
Troy Parrott with his Man of the Match award last night.
Image: MK Dons.
Image: MK Dons.

TROY PARROTT WAS “buzzing” to be back on the score-sheet last night, after bagging a brilliant brace in MK Dons’ 3-1 win over Cheltenham.

The 20-year-old Dubliner found the net in League One for the first time since September, and starred throughout for the promotion chasers.

“It was thoroughly deserved,” manager Liam Manning said, reflecting on Parrott’s double in an interview with the club’s official website. “He has worked so hard for the team recently, it was great to see him get the goals tonight.

“He wants to contribute and score goals, but it’s so much more than that. The front players set the tone defensively for us.

“The quality he has and the way he works, the goals were always going to come. We’ve just been consistent with him, telling him to keep doing what he’s doing.”

Man of the Match Parrott shared his personal joy in ending his goal drought in his post-match interview.

“Obviously I’ve had a lot of chances to score and it hasn’t come, but I’m buzzing tonight they went in. I’m delighted,” the Republic of Ireland international smiled.

“It’s a feeling that never gets old, especially when I’ve gone so long without a goal. Just to see it going in… you could see by the celebration, I was buzzing.”

Referencing the confidence instilled in him by Manning and those around him — including the fans who he thanked “for sticking with me” — Parrott added:

“I’ve been getting a lot of support from the fans, the gaffer and the boys. Seeing how happy everyone was when I did get the goals was overwhelming really. Hopefully it continues.

“For confidence, it’s massive. The second one, I didn’t even think about anything other than hitting it straight away. It went in, and I’m buzzing.”

The42 Team

