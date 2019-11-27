Spurs should send Parrott out on loan - Brady

Troy Parrott during his senior Ireland debut against New Zealand.

LIAM BRADY BELIEVES a loan move could be the best bet for Troy Parrott’s development.

The 17-year-old, who made his senior debut for Ireland this month, has appeared once competitively for Tottenham’s first team — in a Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester United in September.

Dubliner Parrott is also top scorer in the Uefa Youth League this season, after bagging his sixth goal in four appearances for Spurs’ U19s yesterday.

He has recently been linked with a move to the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund reportedly interested.

Mauricio Pochettino clearly rated the player, but his sacking and the arrival of Jose Mourinho has brought some doubt about his first-team prospects.

However, Ireland legend Brady, who was head of Arsenal’s academy for several years, says going out on loan to a lower division club would benefit Parrott’s progress.

“I think he needs to go somewhere where he is going to play,” Brady told RTÉ Soccer Social. “Going to Dortmund or Bayern at 17, I don’t think it guarantees him playing time.

I’d like to see him get a loan move, I don’t think he needs to leave Tottenham.

“I remember when Jermain Defoe was a young player at West Ham United, he was only 17, he went on loan to Bournemouth and I they were two leagues below the Premier League, but he was scoring goals and playing against men and I think that’s what Parrott has to do now.

“I’d like to see him get a loan move, I don’t think he needs to leave Tottenham. There is plenty of time for him to get experience elsewhere and come back and get into the Spurs team.”

