Parrott bags 6th goal in 4 Uefa Youth League games for Spurs

The teenager is top scorer in the Uefa Youth League this season.

TROY PARROTT SITS top of the goalscoring charts in this season’s Uefa Youth League after finding the back of the net in a 1-0 win for Tottenham this afternoon.

Spurs’ U19s faced Greek opponents in Olympiacos at the club’s training centre in Enfield, and secured the victory thanks to the Ireland striker’s 57th strike.

17-year-old Parrott, who made his senior debut for the Boys in Green against New Zealand this month, hit a fabulous first-time finish into the top corner early in the second half.

That was his sixth goal in four matches in the competition this season.

He picked up a yellow card before being substituted by manager Ryan Mason in injury-time.

Spurs sit third in Group B with Red Star Belgrade and Bayern Munich currently drawing 1-1 in the other game. Irish underage international Ryan Johansson is playing in midfield for the Bavarians.

The London side face Bayern in Munich on the final matchday on 11 December.

