Parisse and Perenara among nominees for World Rugby Try of the Year

WORLD RUGBY HAS announced its shortlist for 2019 Try of the Year, which will be named at an awards ceremony in Tokyo on Sunday.

All four nominated tries have come during the 2019 World Cup.

Italy legend Sergio Parisse’s effort against Russia, TJ Perenara’s score for New Zealand against Namibia, France’s try against Wales finished by Charles Ollivon, and South Africa scrum-half Cobus Reinach’s five-pointer against Canada are on the shortlist.

Irishman Jamie Heaslip – whose effort against Italy won the award in 2016 – was part of the panel that selected the nominees, alongside Conrad Smith, Thierry Dusautour, Bryan Habana, and Fiao’o Faamausili.

Meanwhile, World Rugby has also confirmed the three nominees for the 2019 Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

Joe Cokanasiga of England, South Africa scrum-half Herschel Jantjies and Romain Ntamack of France are in the mix for the honour.

France out-half Romain Ntamack is up for Breakthrough Player of the Year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

To be eligible for this award, players must have played less than one year of senior international rugby.

The panel that selected the shortlist was made up of Heaslip, Leinster assistant coach Felipe Contepomi, Faamausili, and Habana.

The previous winners of the Breakthrough Player of the Year are Nehe Milner-Skudder, Maro Itoje, Rieko Ioane and South Africa wing Aphiwe Dyantyi – who recently tested positive for banned substances.