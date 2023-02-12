Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Clutch: Roisin McCormick was TU Dublin's last-gasp hero.
# History
Last-gasp extra-time drama as TU Dublin crowned Ashbourne Cup champions
Roisin McCormick was the hero as they overcame UCC in today’s third-level camogie championship final.
2.8k
0
1 hour ago

TU Dublin 1-11

UCC 0-13

TU DUBLIN HAVE been crowned Ashbourne Cup champions for the first time after a dramatic extra-time win over UCC.

Antrim’s Roisin McCormick was the last-gasp hero, her free in added time of extra time sealing the third-level camogie championship title.

Westmeath dual star Megan Dowdall also scored a goal for TU Dublin six minutes into the additional period, though UCC fought back through a pulsating finish.

The Cork side dominated normal time at Dave Billings Park, Belfield. They drew first blood, the Dublin outfit responded with two points, but UCC moved into ascendency and never trailed until Dowdall’s goal.

McCormick brought the game to extra time with a last-minute free to make it 0-8 to 0-8, and TU Dublin eventually triumphed by the minimum — 1-11 to 0-13. 

It brings the curtain down on a dramatic few days for the Ashbourne Cup, with defending champions UL eliminated in extraordinary circumstances.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

The Limerick college were due to play UCC in the semi-finals of the competition, but DCU took their place after confusion over scoring difference, as reported here by the Irish Independent. (UCC overcame DCU after extra-time in their semi-final yesterday.)

UL appealed what they called a “totally unfair” decision, but to no avail. “UL appeal was considered by National Final Appeals Committee and the recommendation of THDC was upheld,” a CCAO statement released last night read.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     