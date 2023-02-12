Last-gasp extra-time drama as TU Dublin crowned Ashbourne Cup champions

TU Dublin 1-11

UCC 0-13

TU DUBLIN HAVE been crowned Ashbourne Cup champions for the first time after a dramatic extra-time win over UCC.

Antrim’s Roisin McCormick was the last-gasp hero, her free in added time of extra time sealing the third-level camogie championship title.

Westmeath dual star Megan Dowdall also scored a goal for TU Dublin six minutes into the additional period, though UCC fought back through a pulsating finish.

The Cork side dominated normal time at Dave Billings Park, Belfield. They drew first blood, the Dublin outfit responded with two points, but UCC moved into ascendency and never trailed until Dowdall’s goal.

McCormick brought the game to extra time with a last-minute free to make it 0-8 to 0-8, and TU Dublin eventually triumphed by the minimum — 1-11 to 0-13.

@ElectricIreland Camogie Ashbourne Cup Final



Megan Dowdall scores the first goal of the game to give her side the lead in extra time..@TUDublinCCGAA 1-09@ucc_gaa 0-09



Watch live: https://t.co/Ky0PRFrGdT#FirstClassRivals pic.twitter.com/t9pcsry7KP — Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) February 12, 2023

It brings the curtain down on a dramatic few days for the Ashbourne Cup, with defending champions UL eliminated in extraordinary circumstances.

The Limerick college were due to play UCC in the semi-finals of the competition, but DCU took their place after confusion over scoring difference, as reported here by the Irish Independent. (UCC overcame DCU after extra-time in their semi-final yesterday.)

UL appealed what they called a “totally unfair” decision, but to no avail. “UL appeal was considered by National Final Appeals Committee and the recommendation of THDC was upheld,” a CCAO statement released last night read.

