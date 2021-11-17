Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 17 November 2021
Steph Curry inspires Golden State Warriors victory over Brooklyn Nets

The Warriors, Jazz and Clippers won.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Nov 2021
Curry, left, claimed 37 points for the Golden State Warriors.
Image: Frank Franklin II/AP
Image: Frank Franklin II/AP

STEPH CURRY SCORED 37 points and the Golden State Warriors restricted former player Kevin Durant to just 19 as they claimed a 117-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant and Curry led the league in points per game going into the match and both sides are expected to be in the mix when the Finals kick off.

And it was the Warriors and Curry who took the game, largely thanks to a third quarter where they put on 35 points to the Nets’ 18 with Durant missing all eight field goal attempts.

Curry’s big night at the Barclays Centre was aided by 19 points from Andrew Wiggins and 17 from Jordan Poole, while James Harden top scored for the Nets with 24.

The Philadelphia 76ers saw their losing streak extended to five matches following a 120-85 thrashing by the Utah Jazz.

The Sixers were without Danny Green, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle, while Utah’s 14-0 run to start the second period saw them carve out a lead which would be unassailable.

Elsewhere, Paul George top scored with 34 and Reggie Jackson added 21 as the Los Angeles Clippers returned to winning ways with a 106-92 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Press Association

Read next:

