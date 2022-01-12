Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 12 January 2022
Advertisement

Controversy at AFCON as referee blows for full-time twice before 90 minutes

Mali won 1-0 and Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri had a penalty saved, but the major talking point was Janny Sikazwe’s watch.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 3:43 PM
21 minutes ago 3,350 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5652346
Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe (file photo).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe (file photo).
Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe (file photo).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MALI BEAT TITLE hopefuls Tunisia 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations match that saw referee Janny Sikazwe in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Ibrahima Kone’s spot-kick shortly after half-time proved to be the different for Mali in the Group F game in Limbe, but Tunisia could have earned a draw only for Wahbi Khazri to have his penalty saved at the other end.

Substitute El Bilal Toure was sent off late on, but the major talking point was referee Sikazwe prematurely signalling for full-time.

Initially, the Zambian blew with 85 minutes on the clock but he was instructed to continue after making a clear mistake.

However, with 11 seconds still to go before the mandatory 90 minutes — and additional time — were played, he again ended the game early. 

After lengthy discussions between officials from both nations, it looked as though the teams would come back out onto the pitch to play three minutes of injury-time. 

But the Tunisia players failed reappear and the result stands, although there will surely be an investigation into the incident. 

It is setback for Tunisia, the 2004 continental champions. A strong and athletic Mali side, whose line-up included six players based in Europe’s big five leagues, were the better team on balance, coming closest in the first half from a Massadio Haidara shot that fizzed just past.

They were awarded a spot-kick for handball just after the restart and Kone, of Norwegian club Sarspborg, finished emphatically.

Khazri, the Tunisia captain, had a free-kick tipped over shortly after as they pushed for an equaliser, and their big chance finally came as the game entered the last quarter of an hour.

The Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe initially waved away appeals for handball in the Malian box before changing his mind after a VAR review, but Khazri’s penalty was superbly saved by goalkeeper Ibrahim Mounkoro.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Toure was sent off for a reckless late challenge not long after coming on, but the most controversial moment of the match was still to come as Sikazwe’s timekeeping let him down badly.  

– © AFP 2022 with additional reporting from Ben Blake

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie