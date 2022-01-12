Controversy at AFCON as referee blows for full-time twice before 90 minutes

MALI BEAT TITLE hopefuls Tunisia 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations match that saw referee Janny Sikazwe in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Ibrahima Kone’s spot-kick shortly after half-time proved to be the different for Mali in the Group F game in Limbe, but Tunisia could have earned a draw only for Wahbi Khazri to have his penalty saved at the other end.

Substitute El Bilal Toure was sent off late on, but the major talking point was referee Sikazwe prematurely signalling for full-time.

Initially, the Zambian blew with 85 minutes on the clock but he was instructed to continue after making a clear mistake.

However, with 11 seconds still to go before the mandatory 90 minutes — and additional time — were played, he again ended the game early.

After lengthy discussions between officials from both nations, it looked as though the teams would come back out onto the pitch to play three minutes of injury-time.

But the Tunisia players failed reappear and the result stands, although there will surely be an investigation into the incident.

It is setback for Tunisia, the 2004 continental champions. A strong and athletic Mali side, whose line-up included six players based in Europe’s big five leagues, were the better team on balance, coming closest in the first half from a Massadio Haidara shot that fizzed just past.

They were awarded a spot-kick for handball just after the restart and Kone, of Norwegian club Sarspborg, finished emphatically.

Khazri, the Tunisia captain, had a free-kick tipped over shortly after as they pushed for an equaliser, and their big chance finally came as the game entered the last quarter of an hour.

The Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe initially waved away appeals for handball in the Malian box before changing his mind after a VAR review, but Khazri’s penalty was superbly saved by goalkeeper Ibrahim Mounkoro.

Toure was sent off for a reckless late challenge not long after coming on, but the most controversial moment of the match was still to come as Sikazwe’s timekeeping let him down badly.

– © AFP 2022 with additional reporting from Ben Blake

