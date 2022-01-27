Tipperary's Billy Seymour scores 0-11 to keep TUS Midwest’s Fitzgibbon hopes alive

TUS Midwest 0-24

TU Dublin 0-16

John Keogh reports from Moylish

TUS MIDWEST KEPT their hopes of a knockout place in the Fitzgibbon Cup alive with a 0-24 to 0-16 win over TU Dublin in Moylish.

Tipperary’s Billy Seymour scored 0-11 of TUS Midwest’s total as they bounced back from a 30-point loss to UL last week.

TUS Midwest led all the way through the game and still managed to get home comfortably despite the sending off of Shane Taylor in the 42nd minute.

Seymour, Evan Fitzpatrick and Taylor had TUS Midwest three points to the good before a Nicky Potterton got TU Dublin on the board.

A sublime Eoghan Dunne sideline cut put one between the teams in the fourth minute but points from Kian O’Kelly and Ruairi Maher kept TUS Midwest in control.

Further scores from Aaron Mulcahy, Seymour and Kevin McCarthy enhanced their lead to 0-8 to 0-3 at the first water break. Dunne’s second point was TU Dublin’s response.

The Ryan O’Dwyer managed TU Dublin side came out of the blocks after the water break with scores from Thomas Douglas and Dunne but five points in a row from TUS Midwest saw them six points clear after 23 minutes.

A Douglas score and two Potterton placed balls stemmed the tide but O’Kelly’s second effort of the game saw TUS Midwest lead 0-13 to 0-9 at half time.

TU Dublin were unable to get back into the game in the second half. The best goal chance of the game came to Ger Veale but he was denied by a stunning save by TUS Midwest keeper Cian Broderick.

Taylor was shown a red card for an off the ball incident with Cian Browne but it mattered little as TUS Midwest eased to a deserved victory.

Scorers – TUS Midwest: Billy Seymour 0-11 (9f, 1’65); Evan Fitzpatrick 0-3; Ruairi Maher, Kian O’Kelly, Shane Taylor and Robin Mounsey 0-2 each; Aaron Mulcahy and Kevin McCarthy 0-1 each.

Scorers – TU Dublin: Nicky Potterton 0-5 (3f, 1’65); Eoghan Dunne 0-4 (1 s/l); Thomas Douglas 0-3 (1f); Bob Kenny, Dave Jordan, Darragh Egerton and Cian Browne 0-1 each.

TUS Midwest

1: Cian Broderick (Clarecastle, Clare)

17: David Tuohy (Clarecastle, Clare)

2:Tomas O’Connor (Ballybrown, Limerick)

Advertisement

8: Josh McCarthy (Toomevara, Tipperary)

6: Barry Mahony (Crotta O’Neill’s, Kerry)

3: Paddy Donnellan (Broadford, Clare)

5: Eric Killeen (Rathdowney Errill, Laois)

20: Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara, Tipperary)

9: Evan Fitzpatrick (Roscrea, Tipperary)

10: Shane Taylor (Broadford, Clare)

22: Kian O’Reilly (Kilruane McDonaghs, Tipperary)

19: Aaron Mulcahy (Midleton, Cork)

25: Ruairi Maher (Silvermines, Tipperary)

14: Billy Seymour (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

21: Robin Mounsey (Ruan, Clare)

Subs:

31: Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Eire Og, Tipperary) for Mulcahy (45)

12: Sean O’Loughlin (Kilmaley, Clare) for McCarthy (51)

13: Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell, Limerick) for O’Kelly (58)

4: Michael Cremin (Newcastle West, Limerick) for Maher (62)

TU Dublin

1: Ben Hynes (Kilmacud Crokes) Dublin.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

5: Finn Murphy (Naomh Olafs Dublin)

7: Jack Fagan (Raheny, Dublin)

4: Liam Moran (Clonkill, Westmeath)

2: Cian Browne (Naomh Eanna, Wexford)

30: Mark Maguire (St Judes, Dublin)

6: David Jordan (Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, Galway)

3: Darragh Eggerton (Clonkill, Westmeath)

9: Bob Kenny (Moneygall, Tipperary)

11: Eoghan Dunne (St Brigids, Dublin)

14: Patrick Maher (Lorra Dorrha, Tipperary)

15: Pearce Christie (Ballyboden St Ends, Dublin)

8: Nicky Potterton (Kiltale, Meath)

10: Thomas Douglas (De La Salle, Waterford)

12: Joe Murray (Round Towers, Dublin)

Subs:

19: Joe Gunne (St Marys, Tipperary) for Murphy (40),

13: Ger Veale (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin) for Murray (46).

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway)