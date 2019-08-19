Over 800,000 people tuned in to Tipperary's emphatic All-Ireland final victory

TIPPERARY’S EMPHATIC ALL-Ireland final win was a big TV hit for RTÉ, with an average of 804,500 viewers tuning in to watch Liam Sheedy’s men storm to victory.

The audience peaked at 901,900 just after 5pm, according to the national broadcaster, as Tipp defeated Kilkenny by 14 points in Croke Park to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the 28th time.

Those figures account for 72% of the audience who were watching television at the time of the All-Ireland final. Additionally, there were 96,000 streams of the game on the RTÉ Player.

Meanwhile, the thrilling All-Ireland camogie semi-finals also attracted impressive viewership numbers for RTÉ on Saturday.

Plenty of eyes on The Cats & The Tribeswomen as they booked their tickets to Croke Park on Saturday evening... Kilkenny v Tipperary peaking at 129,000 viewers; Galway V Cork holding an average of 136,100 viewers and peaking at 185,300 in that epic second half 📺⚾️🏆 #Camogie2019 pic.twitter.com/jYaWEnHcPk — Elaine Buckley (@ElaineBucko) August 19, 2019

The first clash between Kilkenny and Tipperary peaked at 129,000 viewers as Ann Downey’s Cats got the better of a youthful Tipp outfit to book their place in another All-Ireland final.

An average of 136,100 viewers tuned in for the epic tussle between Galway and Cork later in the evening, which saw the Tribeswomen dump the defending champions out of the competition.

The TV audience peaked at 185,300 for the second half of that last-four tie, with Galway progressing to set-up a mouthwatering All-Ireland final against Kilkenny next month.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!