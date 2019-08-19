This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Over 800,000 people tuned in to Tipperary's emphatic All-Ireland final victory

The All-Ireland camogie semi-finals attracted impressive audience figures for RTÉ as well.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 19 Aug 2019, 4:36 PM
The Tipperary hurlers celebrating their All-Ireland triumph in Croke Park.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TIPPERARY’S EMPHATIC ALL-Ireland final win was a big TV hit for RTÉ, with an average of 804,500 viewers tuning in to watch Liam Sheedy’s men storm to victory.

The audience peaked at 901,900 just after 5pm, according to the national broadcaster, as Tipp defeated Kilkenny by 14 points in Croke Park to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the 28th time.

Those figures account for 72% of the audience who were watching television at the time of the All-Ireland final. Additionally, there were 96,000 streams of the game on the RTÉ Player.

Meanwhile, the thrilling All-Ireland camogie semi-finals also attracted impressive viewership numbers for RTÉ on Saturday.

The first clash between Kilkenny and Tipperary peaked at 129,000 viewers as Ann Downey’s Cats got the better of a youthful Tipp outfit to book their place in another All-Ireland final.

An average of 136,100 viewers tuned in for the epic tussle between Galway and Cork later in the evening, which saw the Tribeswomen dump the defending champions out of the competition.

The TV audience peaked at 185,300 for the second half of that last-four tie, with Galway progressing to set-up a mouthwatering All-Ireland final against Kilkenny next month.

