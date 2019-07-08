This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All football Super 8s games and hurling quarter-finals to be televised this weekend despite clashes

Get ready for a huge weekend of mouth-watering GAA action.

By Emma Duffy Monday 8 Jul 2019, 11:33 AM
Mayo and Kerry go head-to-head on Sunday with the Westerners last winning in the league final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
WE’RE IN FOR a super weekend of GAA action and in welcome news for fans across the length and breadth of the country, all games will be televised despite clashes.

From the opening round of Super 8s clashes to All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals, it’s going to be a busy one with six live games down for decision.

Sky Sports have this morning announced that they’ll show the Super 8s meeting of 2018 All-Ireland finalists Tyrone and Connacht champions Roscommon on Saturday evening at Dr Hyde Park [throw-in 5pm].

The clash of Donegal and Meath will also be live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday [throw-in 2pm], with RTÉ showing the rest.

The national broadcaster will be covering All-Ireland champions Dublin’s Super 8s opener against Cork at Croke Park on The Saturday Game [throw-in 7pm] with Kerry and Mayo’s highly-anticipated meeting in Killarney to be shown on RTÉ 1 on Sunday [throw-in 4pm].

Meanwhile, RTÉ 2 will have both hurling quarter-finals that same day.

This weekend’s fixtures

All-Ireland Super 8s Group 2

Saturday 13 July

Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 5pm — Sky Sports
Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 7pm — RTÉ 2

All-Ireland Super 8s Group 1 

Sunday 14 July

Donegal v Meath, Ballybofey, 2pm — Sky Sports
Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4pm — RTÉ 1

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals – 13/14 July

Kilkenny v Cork, Croke Park, 2pm — RTÉ 2
Tipperary v Laois, Croke Park, 4pm — RTÉ 2.

