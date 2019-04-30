Munster hurling dominates as RTÉ announce schedule of 31 live GAA games for 2019 season

NINE MUNSTER SENIOR hurling championship games will be televised live this summer as part of RTÉ’s 2019 GAA schedule.

The broadcaster announced the list of games it will be covering live today with the action in Munster dominating the provincial programme.

A double-header of hurling action opens the live coverage on Sunday 12 May with Waterford taking on Clare in Walsh Park at 2pm and Cork facing Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm.

There will be eight round-robin games covered in Munster before the final on 30 June while there will be two Leinster round-robin ties televised and then their decider will be broadcast also on 30 June.

In contrast there is a notable lack of live provincial football championship ties on RTÉ. The four finals in Connacht, Munster, Leinster and Ulster will be covered over an eight-day period between 16-23 June with just one other game to be shown, an Ulster semi-final tie on 8 June.

The coverage will continue in the All-Ireland series with knockout games in football, hurling and camogie.

2019 The Sunday Game Live Schedule

Sunday 12 May

Munster SHC: Waterford v Clare, Cork v Tipperary.

Sunday 19 May

Munster SHC: Tipperary v Waterford, Limerick v Cork.

Sunday 26 May

Leinster SHC: Galway v Wexford

Sunday 2 June

Munster SHC: Waterford v Limerick, Clare v Tipperary.

Saturday 8 June

Ulster SFC: Fermanagh/Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry.

Sunday 9 June

Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Galway.

Munster SHC: Limerick v Clare.

Sunday 16 June

Munster SHC: Clare v Cork or Tipperary v Limerick.

Connacht SFC final

Saturday 22 June

Munster SFC final

Sunday 23 June

Ulster SFC final

Leinster SFC final

Sunday 30 June

Munster SHC final

Leinster SHC final

Sunday 7 July

All-Ireland SFC qualifier Round 4

Saturday 13 July

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final Round 1

Sunday 14 July

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final or All-Ireland SFC quarter-final Round 1

Sunday 21 July

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final Round 2 (Croke Park)

Saturday 27 July

All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Sunday 28 July

All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Saturday 3 August

All-Ireland camogie quarter-final

Sunday 4 August

2 All-Ireland SFC quarter -finals Round 3

Saturday 10 August

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Sunday 11 August

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Saturday 17 August

All-Ireland camogie semi-finals

Sunday 18 August

All-Ireland SHC final

Sunday 1 September

All-Ireland SFC final

Sunday 8 September

All-Ireland camogie finals

