Munster hurling dominates as RTÉ announce schedule of 31 live GAA games for 2019 season

NINE MUNSTER SENIOR hurling championship games will be televised live this summer as part of RTÉ’s 2019 GAA schedule.
The broadcaster announced the list of games it will be covering live today with the action in Munster dominating the provincial programme.
A double-header of hurling action opens the live coverage on Sunday 12 May with Waterford taking on Clare in Walsh Park at 2pm and Cork facing Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm.
There will be eight round-robin games covered in Munster before the final on 30 June while there will be two Leinster round-robin ties televised and then their decider will be broadcast also on 30 June.
In contrast there is a notable lack of live provincial football championship ties on RTÉ. The four finals in Connacht, Munster, Leinster and Ulster will be covered over an eight-day period between 16-23 June with just one other game to be shown, an Ulster semi-final tie on 8 June.
The coverage will continue in the All-Ireland series with knockout games in football, hurling and camogie.
2019 The Sunday Game Live Schedule
Sunday 12 May
Munster SHC: Waterford v Clare, Cork v Tipperary.
Sunday 19 May
Munster SHC: Tipperary v Waterford, Limerick v Cork.
Sunday 26 May
Leinster SHC: Galway v Wexford
Sunday 2 June
Munster SHC: Waterford v Limerick, Clare v Tipperary.
Saturday 8 June
Ulster SFC: Fermanagh/Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry.
Sunday 9 June
Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Galway.
Munster SHC: Limerick v Clare.
Sunday 16 June
Munster SHC: Clare v Cork or Tipperary v Limerick.
Connacht SFC final
Saturday 22 June
Munster SFC final
Sunday 23 June
Ulster SFC final
Leinster SFC final
Sunday 30 June
Munster SHC final
Leinster SHC final
Sunday 7 July
All-Ireland SFC qualifier Round 4
Saturday 13 July
All-Ireland SFC quarter-final Round 1
Sunday 14 July
All-Ireland SHC quarter-final or All-Ireland SFC quarter-final Round 1
Sunday 21 July
All-Ireland SFC quarter-final Round 2 (Croke Park)
Saturday 27 July
All-Ireland SHC semi-final
Sunday 28 July
All-Ireland SHC semi-final
Saturday 3 August
All-Ireland camogie quarter-final
Sunday 4 August
2 All-Ireland SFC quarter -finals Round 3
Saturday 10 August
All-Ireland SFC semi-final
Sunday 11 August
All-Ireland SFC semi-final
Saturday 17 August
All-Ireland camogie semi-finals
Sunday 18 August
All-Ireland SHC final
Sunday 1 September
All-Ireland SFC final
Sunday 8 September
All-Ireland camogie finals
