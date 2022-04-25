7 GAA county games live this week in TV and streaming coverage

A GLAMOUR HURLING showdown in Salthill and the first sight of the Dublin footballers in championship action this year.

Those are some of the highlights of next weekend’s live GAA schedule on TV with plenty championship showdowns in store.

On Saturday the Sky Sports cameras will cover the footballers of Monaghan, Down, Dublin and Wexford in provincial action.

Advertisement

On Sunday the RTÉ double bill involves Galway entertaining Kilkenny in Pearse Stadium in hurling and then Tyrone host Derry in Omagh in football.

Before that there are Munster U20 showdowns this week across TG4′s platforms as the football final is on tonight and then the hurling semi-finals are held on Wednesday evening.

Monday

7.30pm: TG4 – Kerry v Cork – Munster U20 football final.

Wednesday

7.30pm: TG4 – Tipperary v Cork – Munster U20 hurling semi-final.

7.30pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Limerick v Waterford – Munster U20 hurling semi-final.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Saturday

4.30pm: Sky Sports Arena – Monaghan v Down – Ulster senior football championship.

6.30pm: Sky Sports Arena – Dublin v Offaly/Wexford – Leinster senior football championship.

Sunday

2pm: RTÉ 2 – Galway v Kilkenny – Leinster senior hurling championship.

4pm: RTÉ 2 & BBC Northern Ireland – Tyrone v Derry – Ulster senior football championship.