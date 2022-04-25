Membership : Access or Sign Up
7 GAA county games live this week in TV and streaming coverage

There’s plenty to enjoy this week.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 25 Apr 2022, 7:00 AM
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

A GLAMOUR HURLING showdown in Salthill and the first sight of the Dublin footballers in championship action this year.

Those are some of the highlights of next weekend’s live GAA schedule on TV with plenty championship showdowns in store.

On Saturday the Sky Sports cameras will cover the footballers of Monaghan, Down, Dublin and Wexford in provincial action.

On Sunday the RTÉ double bill involves Galway entertaining Kilkenny in Pearse Stadium in hurling and then Tyrone host Derry in Omagh in football.

Before that there are Munster U20 showdowns this week across TG4′s platforms as the football final is on tonight and then the hurling semi-finals are held on Wednesday evening.

Monday

  • 7.30pm: TG4 – Kerry v Cork – Munster U20 football final.

Wednesday

  • 7.30pm: TG4 – Tipperary v Cork – Munster U20 hurling semi-final.
  • 7.30pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Limerick v Waterford – Munster U20 hurling semi-final.

 

Saturday

  • 4.30pm: Sky Sports Arena – Monaghan v Down – Ulster senior football championship.
  • 6.30pm: Sky Sports Arena – Dublin v Offaly/Wexford – Leinster senior football championship.

Sunday

  • 2pm: RTÉ 2 – Galway v Kilkenny – Leinster senior hurling championship.
  • 4pm: RTÉ 2 & BBC Northern Ireland – Tyrone v Derry – Ulster senior football championship.
  • 9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – The Sunday Game.

