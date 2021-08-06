Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

ANOTHER JAM-PACKED WEEKEND of sport lies ahead, and we have your all-important TV guide right here.

Kellie Harrington’s Olympic final — with several other Irish stars still standing through the final days of Tokyo 2020 — the Lions’ crucial third Test against South Africa, All-Ireland hurling semi-final weekend; the list goes on and on.

Time to plan your weekend on the couch, so…

Friday

6.30am: It’s D-Day for Natalya Coyle in the Modern Pentathlon as RTÉ’s Tokyo 2020 coverage continues on Day 14.

On Thursday night, Brendan Boyce and Alex Wright competed in the 50km walk, while Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire were in golf action from just after midnight Irish time. A new boxing heavyweight gold medallist was also crowned at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo in the wee hours, as BBC’s extensive coverage also continued.

9.15am: Ireland track cycling duo Shannon McCurley and Emily Kay contest the women’s Madison, and it’s available to watch on RTÉ Two. The races in the men’s track cycling sprint final, the women’s hockey gold medal match and athletics finals will also be shown on the channel through the morning.

10.30am: A break from Olympic fever as Geelong Cats and GWS Giants go head-to-head in the AFL on BT Sport 1.

11am: The showjumping team of Darragh Allen, Bertram Allen and Shane Sweetnam wrap up the Irish involvement on Day 14, though coverage continues through the day on RTÉ and BBC.

11am: Cricket on Sky Sports Main Event as England and India play out their Test Series.

12pm: There’s Live Snooker Championship League on Premier Sports 1, with more from 5pm.

12.15pm: A busy day of horse racing as Raceday Live is on Sky Sports Racing.

12.30pm: The focus is, naturally, on golf on Sky Sports Golf: the Hero Open continues, while there’s coverage of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on the same channel from 3pm.

5.30pm: Motorsport on BT Sport one as they cover the FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Lublin, Poland.

7pm: Time for Tokyo 2020: Today at the Games on RTÉ Two, as Darragh Maloney presents the Day 14 highlights.

7pm: If you’re in need of a baseball fix, stick on ESPN for White Sox @ Cubs.

7.30pm: There’s plenty of SSE Airtricity League First Division (Bray v Wexford, Galway v Cork, Treaty v Cabinteely and UCD v Shelbourne) and Premier Division (Derry v Drogheda) action on LOI TV.

7.40pm: The German Cup first round on Premier Sports: it’s 1860 Munchen v Darmstadt.

7.45pm: Bournemouth face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

7.45pm: And in France’s Ligue 1, it’s Monaco and Nantes going head-to-head on BT Sport 2.

9.10pm: Indycar Practice from Nashville on Sky Sports F1.

11pm: RTÉ’s night-time coverage from Tokyo 2020 continues as the Games reaches its 15th and penultimate day.

Saturday

12am: The Olympics roll on, with wall-to-wall coverage through the night and day on BBC also. It’s the 15th and penultimate day, the athletics comes to a close at Olympic Stadium, as medals are decided across an array of sports. In fact, there are 23 gold medals at stake, with all RTÉ eyes on the men’s basketball final in particular at 3.30am.

12am: More baseball on ESPN with Red Sox @ Blue Jays.

1am: There’s live NFL on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena as the Steelers and the Cowboys lock horns. At the same time on BT Sport 1, it’s time for WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

8.30am: There’s Rugby League through the morning on Sky Sports Arena (Sydney Roosters v Penrith Panthers, Manly Sea Eagles v Melbourne Storm, and St Helens v Catalans Dragons)

8:55am: Make sure you have RTÉ Two on to follow the progress of Mark Downey and Felix English in the Men’s Madison at Tokyo 2020.

10:30: More AFL action on BT Sport 1: Adelaide Crows v Port Adelaide.

11am: The England-India Test Series continues on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

12.15pm: Raceday Live on Sky Sports Racing

12.30pm: Dundee United face Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Football, while on Virgin Media Sport, there’s live coverage of the Shergar Cup meeting at Ascot.

1pm: The weekend’s golf continues — the Hero Open and the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational — through the afternoon on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel.

2pm: Back to LOI TV where Waterford and Bohemians face off in the Premier Division and Bohs and Athlone do battle in the Women’s National League.

4pm: Then there’s two WNL clashes on the platform: DLR Waves v Treaty, and Galway v Peamount, while Lyon and Brest face off in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 3.

5pm: The big rugby game of the weekend as the British and Irish Lions’ crucial third Test against South Africa is live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: Limerick and Waterford go head-to-head in the All-Ireland senior championship semi-final at Croke Park, with live coverage on RTÉ Two and Sky Sports Arena.

5.15pm: An interesting pre-season friendly on BT Sport 1 as Brentford face Valencia.

5.30pm: League One action on Sky Sports Football as Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday face off.

6.30pm: A top-of-the-table clash on LOI TV as Wexford Youths host Shelbourne in the WNL.

6.45pm: TG4 are showing the EirGrid U20 Football Championship semi-final between Down and Roscommon.

7pm: The second last Tokyo 2020: Today at the Games highlights programme on RTÉ Two. Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on LOI TV, while it’s White Sox @ Cubs in MLB on ESPN.

7.40pm: Borussia Dortmund travel to Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup on Premier Sports 2.

7.45pm: Sligo Rovers face Finn Harps in Premier Division action on LOI TV, while BT Sport 1 opt for more Ligue 1 coverage as Troys and PSG do battle.

8pm: Sheffield United and Birmingham City go head-to-head in the Championship on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

9pm: Real Betis and AS Roma play a friendly on Premier Sports 1, while the MLB on offer on BT Sport 3 is Mets @ Phillies. Half-an-hour later, it’s Indycar Qualifying from Nashville on Sky Sports F1.

11pm: Tokyo 2020: Through The Night on RTÉ Two as coverage from the 16th and final day of the Games ends on a high. The first Irish stars in action are Aoife Cooke and Fionnuala McCormack, lining out in the women’s marathon.

Sunday

12.30pm: MLS action on Sky as Columbus Crew and Atlanta United do battle.



1am: UFC 265 on BT Sport 1: Lewis v Gane the headliner, while Toronto and New York FC face off in the MLS on Premier Sports 1.

1.30am: Diamondbacks @ Padres on ESPN, while Texas MLS rivals Dallas and Austin face off on Premier Sports 2.

6am: All eyes on Kellie Harrington as she goes for gold in the women’s lightweight final. RTÉ Two will have full boxing coverage from Kokugikan Arena, with BBC also continuing their extensive programme on the final day of the Games.

6am: AFL coverage on BT Sport 3 as Western Bulldogs and Essendon cross swords.

8am: Switch over to BT Sport 1 for Fremantle v Brisbane Lions.

11am: England v India in the cricket on Sky.

12pm: A day of Ligue 1 focus on BT Sport 1: Rennes v Lens, Bordeaux v Clermont, and then Metz v Lille.

1pm: The final day action from the Hero Open and WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational on Sky Sports Golf through the afternoon.

1.30pm: Fulham face Middlesbrough in the Championship on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm: The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division heavyweights are back in domestic action as Dundalk face St Pat’s and Shamrock Rovers do battle with Longford Town, both on LOI TV.

3.30pm: The All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi-final between Kilkenny and Cork is The Sunday Game Live on RTÉ Two. It’s also on Sky Sports Arena.

4.30pm: More Championship action from across the water on Sky as Coventry City and Nottingham Forest go head-to-head.



5pm: Two of Europe’s top women’s sides, Barcelona and Juventus, play a friendly on Premier Sports 1.

7pm: Giants @ Brewers on ESPN, while there’s more French football on BT Sport 1 half-an-hour later between Montpellier and Marseille .

7.10pm: The final Tokyo 2020: Today at the Games highlights programme on RTÉ Two after 16 incredible days in Japan.

8.30pm: It’s the turn of the men as Barcelona and Juve are in friendly action on Premier Sports 1

9.30m: The Sunday Game highlights programme is on RTÉ Two. It caps a busy weekend of GAA action, with a Cork GAA 1990 Double documentary and another on Christy Ring following the respective All-Ireland hurling semi-finals on Saturday and Sunday. Angels @ Dodgers is on BT Sport 2 half-an-hour beforehand if baseball tickles your fancy instead.

10.30pm: Indycar – Nashville on Sky Sports F1, before Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC in the MLS on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 11pm.

11pm: Chicago Fire v New York Red Bulls at Soldier Field on Premier Sports 1 rounds off another hectic weekend.