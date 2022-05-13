Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday

8.05am: Highlanders v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Mix.

10.15am: Giro D’Italia Stage 7 – Eurosport.

10.45am: Brumbies v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Mix.

10.50am: Collingwood v Western Bulldogs, AFL – BT Sport 1.

12pm: Day Two Soudal Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

1.30pm: Racing from York and Newbury – ITV 4.

5pm: Racing from Leopardstown – TG4.

5pm: Day Two Cognizant Founders Cup, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7.35pm: Dragons v Cardiff Rugby, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm: Shamrock Rovers v Derry, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.

7.45pm: Dundalk v Bohemian; Shelbourne v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Waterford v Cobh Ramblers; Athlone Town v Longford Town; Treaty United v Bray Wanderers; Wexford v Galway United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Luton Town v Huddersfield Town, Championship play-off semi-final first leg -Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Finn Harps v UCD, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

9pm: Day Two AT&T Byron Nelson, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday

12.30am: Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics, NBA play-offs – Sky Sports Main Event.

3am: Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies, NBA play-offs – Sky Sports Main Event.

5.35am: Fijian Drua v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

7.35am: St Kilda v Geelong Cats, AFL – BT Sport 1.

8.05am: Blues v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

10.45am: Waratahs v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

11am: MotoGP, Grand Prix of France qualifying – BT Sport 2.

12.15pm: Giro D’Italia Stage 8 – Eurosport.

12.15pm: Celtic v Motherwell, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Lyon v Wasps, European Challenge Cup semi-final – BT Sport 1.

12.30pm: Day Three Soudal Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

1.15pm: Racing from Newbury and Newmarket – Virgin Media One.

1.30pm: Free State v Sharks, Currie Cup – Sky Sports Action.

2pm: Shelbourne v DLR Waves; Sligo Rovers v Cork City; WNL – LOI TV.

2.30pm: Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Mix.

2.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football YouTube.

3pm: Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest, Championship play-off semi-final first leg -Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm: Leinster v Toulouse, Champions Cup semi-final – BT Sport 1.

4.30pm: Benetton Treviso v Zebre, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

4.45pm: Chelsea v Liverpool, FA Cup final – BBC One & ITV.

5pm: Kildare v Tyrone, All-Ireland U20 football final – TG4.

6pm: Day Three AT&T Byron Nelson, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

6pm: Galway Women’s v Bohemian; Wexford Youths v Peamount United; WNL – LOI TV.

7pm: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship – Sky Sports Arena.

7pm: Athlone Town v Treaty United; WNL – LOI TV.

7.30pm: Longford Town v Waterford FC; LOI First Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Roma v Venezia, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Montpellier v Paris Saint-German, Ligue 1 – BT Sport Extra 4.

8pm: Toulon v Saracens, European Challenge Cup semi-final – BT Sport 2.

11pm: Day Three Cognizant Founders Cup, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

Sunday

5am: Melbourne Rebels v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

6.20am: GWS Giants v Carlton, AFL – BT Sport 3.

10.15am: Giro D’Italia Stage 9 – Eurosport.

12pm: Tottenham v Burnley, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

12.30pm: Moto GP, Grand Prix of France – BT Sport 2.

12.30pm: Day Four Soudal Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

1.40pm: Racing from Naas, Royal Ascot Trials Day – RTÉ 1.

2pm: West Ham v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

2pm: Waterford v Cork, Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ 2.

2pm: Napoli v Genoa, Serie A – BT Sport ESPN.

2.15pm: Kildare v Westmeath, Leinster senior football championship – GAAGO.

2.30pm: Chelsea v Manchester City, Women’s FA Cup final – BBC One.

3pm: Racing 92 v La Rochelle, Champions Cup semi-final – Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 2.

4pm: Clare v Limerick, , Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ 2.

4pm: Derry v Monaghan, Ulster senior football championship – BBC Northern Ireland Two.

4.30pm: Dublin v Meath, Leinster senior football championship – GAAGO.

4.30pm: Everton v Brentford, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: AC Milan v Atalanta, Serie A – BT Sport 3.

5pm: Day Four Cognizant Founders Cup, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

6pm: Day Four AT&T Byron Nelson, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm: Cagliari v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

9.30pm: The Sunday Game Highlights – RTÉ 2.

10pm: Champions Cup semi-final highlights – Virgin Media Two.

