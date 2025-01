Here's your essential TV guide for the Bank Holiday Weekend's live sport

Friday 31 January

7am

Tennis, WTA Thailand Open

Sky Sports Tennis

8.30am

Golf, Bahrain Championship, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

11am

Uefa Champions League, Knockout phase play-off draw

Premier Sports 1

11.30am

Cycling, UCI AlUla Tour – Stage 4

Eurosport 2

12pm

Uefa Europa League, Knockout phase play-off draw

Premier Sports 1

12pm

Tennis, WTA 500 Linz, ATP 250 Montpellier

Sky Sports Main Event

1.30pm

Cricket, India v England, Twenty20 International

TNT Sports 1

1.30pm

Cycling, Challenge Mallora, UCI World Tour – Men’s Trofeo Serra Tramuntana

Eurosport 2

2pm

Snooker German Masters

Eurosport 1…(Later at 7pm)

4.45pm

Golf, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

7pm

Darts, BDO Winmau World Masters

ITV4

7.30pm

Werder Bremen v Mainz, Bundesliga

Sky Sports Mix

8pm

Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

8.15pm

France v Wales, Six Nations Rugby

Virgin Media One and ITV1

*****

Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon and William O’Donoghue of Limerick. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Saturday 1 February

12am

College Basketball, Saint Louis Billikens v Dayton Flyers

Sky Sports Main Event

12.30am

NBA, Philadelphia 76ers v Denver Nuggets

TNT Sports 1

4.30am

Cricket, Sri Lanka v Australia, Test Match Day 4

TNT Sports 3

9am

Golf, Bahrain Championship, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

11.45am

Cycling, UCI AlUla Tour – Stage 5

Eurosport 2

12.30pm

Nottingham Forest v Brighton, Premier League

TNT Sports 1

12.30pm

Plymouth Argyle v West Brom, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

1pm

Racing from Leopardstown

RTÉ One

1pm

Racing from Sandown Park and Musselburgh

ITV1

1pm

Snooker German Masters

Eurosport 1…(Later at 7pm)

1.45pm

Cycling, UCI World Championship Cyclo-Cross, Women’s Race – Lievin

Eurosport 2

Advertisement

2.15pm

Scotland v Italy, Six Nations Rugby

RTÉ 2 and BBC One

3pm

Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League

Premier Sports 1

4.30pm

Golf, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

4.45pm

Ireland v England, Six Nations Rugby

Virgin Media One and ITV1

5pm

UFC Fight Night, Israel Adesanya v Nassourdine Imavov

TNT Sports 1

5.30pm

Wolves v Aston Villa, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm

Atletico Madrid v Mallorca, La Liga

Premier Sports 2

5.30pm

Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Bundesliga

Sky Sports Football

5.45pm

Kilmarnock v Dundee United, Scottish Premiership

Premier Sports 1

6pm

Armagh v Tyrone, GAA Division 1 football league

RTÉ 2

7pm

Darts, BDO Winmau World Masters

ITV4

7pm

Boxing, Adam Azim v Sergey Lipinets

Sky Sports Main Event

7.30pm

Donegal v Dublin, GAA Division 1 football league

TG4

7.30pm

Cork v Limerick, GAA Division 1A hurling league

TG4 Player & App

8pm

Espanyol v Real Madrid, La Liga

Premier Sports 2

10pm

NBA, Utah Jazz v Orlando Magic

TNT Sports 1

10.30pm

Match Of The Day

BBC One

*****

Jockey Paul Townend. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Sunday 2 February

1.30am

NBA, New York Knicks v Los Angeles Lakers

TNT Sports 3

4.30am

Cricket, Sri Lanka v Australia, Test Match Day 5

TNT Sports 3

8.30am

Golf, Bahrain Championship, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

11.30am

Cycling, Challenge Mallora, UCI World Tour – Men’s Trofeo Palma

Eurosport 2

12pm

Manchester City v Arsenal, Women’s Super League

Sky Sports Main Event

12.30pm

Derry v Kerry, GAA Division 1 football league

TG4

1pm

Barcelona v Alaves, La Liga

Premier Sports 1

1pm

Racing from Leopardstown

RTÉ 2

1pm

Racing from Musselburgh

ITV1

1.30pm

Cricket, India v England, Twenty20 International

TNT Sports 1

1.30pm

Snooker German Masters

Eurosport 1…(Later at 7pm)

1.45pm

Kilkenny v Galway, GAA Division 1A hurling league

TG4

1.45pm

Cycling, UCI World Championship Cyclo-Cross, Men’s Race – Lievin

Eurosport 2

2pm

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

2pm

Antrim v Westmeath, GAA Division 1B hurling league

BBC iPlayer

2.30pm

Mayo v Galway, GAA Division 1 football league

TG4

2.30pm

Aston Villa v Chelsea, Women’s Super League

BBC Two

3pm

Motherwell v Celtic, Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports Football

4.30pm

Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

4.45pm

Golf, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

5pm

AC Milan v Inter Milan, Serie A

TNT Sports 3

6.45pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United, Women’s Super League

Sky Sports Football

7pm

Darts, BDO Winmau World Masters

ITV4

7.45pm

Roma v Napoli, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

8.30pm

NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers v Dallas Mavericks

TNT Sports 2

9.30pm

Allianz GAA League Sunday

RTÉ 2

10.30pm

Match Of The Day 2

BBC One

11pm

NBA, Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics

TNT Sports 2

*****

Meath's Aoibhín Cleary. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Monday 3 February

9am

Tennis, WTA Abu Dhabi Womens Open; ATP 500 Rotterdam & Dallas

Sky Sports Tennis

2pm

Meath v Mayo, Ladies football Division 1 League

TG4

3.45pm

Waterford v Kerry, Ladies football Division 1 League

TG4

7.45pm

Cagliari v Lazio, Serie A

OneFootball

8pm

GAA 2025 Highlights

TG4

8pm

Chelsea v West Ham, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

8pm

Middlesbrough v Sunderland, Championship

Sky Sports Football and ITV4

8pm

Girona v Las Palmas, La Liga

Premier Sports 1