Connacht's Piers O'Conor to join Edinburgh on two-year deal

CONNACHT’S PIERS O’CONOR has agreed a two-year deal with Edinburgh.

The province had confirmed the 29-year-old would leave at the end of the season last week, and the Scottish club have now announced O’Conor’s signature.

The versatile back, who joined from Bristol last year, has scored three tries across his 17 appearances for Connacht.

The 29-year-old has recorded the most carries (159), metres gained (710), defenders beaten (32), and clean breaks (19) for the Irish province in the URC this season.

O’Conor said: “I’m really excited to get started. Joining a club like Edinburgh is a big opportunity: it’s a new environment and a strong squad. It’s a great challenge and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in, meeting the group, and doing my bit to help the team push on and win some silverware.

“It’s a fresh start and a move I’m looking forward to. Moving to a new city brings new opportunities, on and off the pitch. I can’t wait to get up there, get settled and get to work. Edinburgh’s a proper rugby city with a strong identity and I’m keen to make it home.

“Edinburgh are tough to play against, always physical, always competitive, and that’s something I want to be part of. The group’s been playing some really good rugby, and I’m looking forward to adding to that. I’m excited to join up in the summer and push for a strong, successful season with the team.”

O’Conor was born in Sydney but grew up in England, and represented Ireland at U19 level before making his senior debut for Wasps in 2014.

O’Conor then played with the England U20s and lined out for Ealing Trailfinders before moving to Bristol in 2018, where he played 137 times, scored 26 tries and won a Challenge Cup medal in 2018.

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt added: “Piers is exactly the type of quality operator we look for in a non-Scottish qualified signing. He’s an excellent player with the ability to cover multiple positions across the backline, which is hugely valuable for us in managing the demands of a long season.

“His arrival complements the recent re-signing/signing of exciting young Scottish backs like Harry Paterson, Jack Brown and Malelili Satala, and his experience and leadership will be invaluable in helping to get the very best out of other younger players coming through our academy system such as Lewis Wells, Findlay Thomson and Finlay Doyle. Piers isn’t here to block anyone’s progress; instead, we see him as a catalyst who will further improve those around him.

“His consistent performances and impressive statistics speak for themselves, and his experience and leadership qualities will be a significant asset to our squad both on and off the field. We can’t wait to welcome him to the club this summer.”