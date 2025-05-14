John Patrick Finn among four new call-ups for Ireland's June friendlies

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL John Patrick Finn has received his first senior call-up for next month’s friendly double-header against Senegal and Luxembourg.

The Reims midfielder, 21, is one of four new faces in Heimir Halgrimsson’s squad alongside Shamrock Rovers defender Josh Honohan, Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips, who is currently on loan at St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Josh Keeley, who is on loan at League One promotion hopefuls Leyton Orient.

Ireland host Senegal in the Aviva Stadium on 6 June before travelling to Luxembourg for a friendly on 10 June.

More to follow…