John Patrick Finn, right, is playing Ligue 1 football with Reims. Jean Catuffe/DPPI/Alamy Stock Photo
FreeIreland MNT

John Patrick Finn among four new call-ups for Ireland's June friendlies

Josh Honohan, Killian Phillips, and Josh Keeley have also been included in Heimir Halgrimsson’s squad.
11.13am, 14 May 2025

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL John Patrick Finn has received his first senior call-up for next month’s friendly double-header against Senegal and Luxembourg.

The Reims midfielder, 21, is one of four new faces in Heimir Halgrimsson’s squad alongside Shamrock Rovers defender Josh Honohan, Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips, who is currently on loan at St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Josh Keeley, who is on loan at League One promotion hopefuls Leyton Orient.

Ireland host Senegal in the Aviva Stadium on 6 June before travelling to Luxembourg for a friendly on 10 June.

More to follow…

