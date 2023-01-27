Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
- 7.30am: Dubai Desert Classic, DP World Tour Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 9am: Australian Open Tennis – Eurosport.
- 5.30pm: Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
- 7.35pm: Ulster v Stormers, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.
- 7.45pm: Sale Sharks v Bath, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
- 8pm: Manchester City v Arsenal, FA Cup fourth round – ITV 1 and Premier Sports 1.
Saturday
- 7am: Dubai Desert Classic, DP World Tour Round 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 9am: Australian Open Tennis – Eurosport.
- 12.30pm: Mayo v Kerry, Division 1 ladies football league – TG4.
- 12.30pm: Accrington Stanley v Leeds United, FA Cup fourth round – BBC One and Premier Sports 1.
- 12.30pm: Walsall v Leicester City, FA Cup fourth round – BBC Red Button.
- 12.30pm: Charlton Athletic v Bolton Wanderers, League One – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 1.15pm: Racing from Cheltenham and Doncaster – TG4.
- 2pm: Leicester Tigers v Northampton, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.
- 2.30pm: Benetton Treviso v Munster, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
- 3pm: Fulham v Sunderland, FA Cup fourth round – Premier Sports 1.
- 4.30pm: Exeter v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby BT Sport 2.
- 5pm: Cremonese v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
- 5pm: Dublin v Kildare, Division 2 football league – TG4.
- 5.05pm: Leinster v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.
- 5.30pm: Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf.
- 5.30pm: Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 6pm: Preston v Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup fourth round – BBC One and Premier Sports 1.
- 7.30pm: Mayo v Galway, Division 1 football league – RTÉ 2.
- 7.35pm: Connacht v Lions, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
- 8pm: Philadelphia 76ers v Denver Nuggets, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
- 8pm: Manchester United v Reading, FA Cup fourth round – ITV 4 and Premier Sports 1.
- 8pm: Marseille v Monaco, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.
- 10.30pm: Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
Sunday
- 1.30am: Boston Celtics v LA Lakers, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
- 5am: Dubai Desert Classic, DP World Tour Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf.
- 9am: Australian Open Tennis – Eurosport.
- 11.30am: AC Milan v Sassuolo, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
- 12pm: Tottenham Hotspur v London City Lionesses, Women’s FA Cup fourth round – BBC Red Button.
- 1.30pm: Roscommon v Tyrone, Division 1 football league – TG4 app.
- 1.30pm: Cork v Meath, Division 2 football league – TG4 YouTube.
- 1.30pm: Brighton v Liverpool, FA Cup fourth round – ITV 1 and Premier Sports 1.
- 2pm: Juventus v Monza, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
- 2pm: Donegal v Kerry, Division 1 football league – TG4.
- 3pm: London Irish v Harlequins, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
- 4pm: Dundee United v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 4.30pm: Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Mix.
- 4.30pm: Wrexham v Sheffield United, FA Cup fourth round – BBC One and Premier Sports 1.
- 6pm: Charlotte Hornets v Miami Heat, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
- 7.45pm: Paris Saint-Germain v Reims, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 2.
- 7.45pm: Napoli v Roma, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
- 8pm: Philadelphia Eagles v San Francisco 49ers, NFL NFC Conference Championship – Sky Sports Action.
- 8pm: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
- 8.05pm: Toulouse v Montpellier, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.
- 9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday highlights – RTÉ 2.
- 11pm: Memphis Grizzlies v Indiana Pacers, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
- 11.30pm: Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Benglas, NFL AFC Conference Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
