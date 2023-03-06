Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Tipperary's Mark Kehoe and Waterford's Conor Prunty.
# Dates For Diary
5 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA schedule
Plenty for GAA fans to enjoy this week.
18 minutes ago

HURLING IS THE focus for next weekend’s GAA schedule with five games live on TV and streaming services. 

Saturday’s live match in the Allianz Hurling Leagues sees Tipperary take on Waterford in Thurles.

Then on Sunday there is live coverage of Antrim against Laois, the meeting of Clare and Galway, Kilkenny’s tie with Dublin and the clash of Cork against Wexford.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

Allianz Hurling Leagues

  • 1pm: London v Sligo, Ruislip – Division 2B.
  • 2pm: Offaly v Carlow, Tullamore; Kildare v Kerry, Newbridge – Division 2A.
  • 2pm: Tyrone v Meath, Omagh – Division 2B.
  • 2pm: Longford v Lancashire, Pearse Park; Cavan v Leitrim, Kingspan Breffni – Division 3B.
  • 7.15pm: Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium – Division 1 – TG4.

Sunday

Allianz Hurling Leagues

  • 1pm: Antrim v Laois, Corrigan Park – Division 1 – BBC iPlayer.
  • 1pm: Down v Derry, Ballycran – Division 2A.
  • 1pm: Donegal v Wicklow, Letterkenny – Division 2B.
  • 1.45pm: Clare v Galway, Ennis – Division 1 - TG4.
  • 1.45pm: Kilkenny v Dublin, Nowlan Park – Division 1 – TG4 app & deferred TV.
  • 2pm: Roscommon v Armagh, Dr Hyde Park; Mayo v Monaghan, Castlebar; Louth v Fermanagh, Darver – Division 3A.
  • 2pm: Westmeath v Limerick, Mullingar – Division 1.
  • 3.45pm: Cork v Wexford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – Division 1. - TG4.

