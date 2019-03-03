Jeff Stelling gets burned, Paddy Kavanagh's chip van and more Tweets of the Week

1. Dutch Gold?
Dan Crowley talking about his “best day in football” after knocking AZ Alkmaar out of the Dutch cup with Willem II.— Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) March 1, 2019
With 6 goals and 10 assists this season he’s starting to deliver on his potential over there. Hopefully they go on and win the final!pic.twitter.com/YEWWUqHBud
2. “Stomach churning”
@Abbey_CBS desecrating the game today in a Brock Cup (u15) schools game v @StPatsMaghera. Played with all 15 inside the 45 for 50mins. Pushed up in last 10. HT 0-2 to 0-0. FT St Pats 0-2 Abbey 0-1. Stomach churning for all great abbey teams & past players pic.twitter.com/s6acftS9lR— Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) March 1, 2019
3. There’s only one Paddy Kavanagh
Little return to the chip van tonight @bfcdublin 🍟🍔🍟 🚚💨 #DublinDerby pic.twitter.com/Y6UtNJ2tHv— Patrick Kavanagh (@paddykavanagh14) February 25, 2019
4. An important thread
Boring GAA tweets that should be banned... I'll start off.— Paul Fitzpatrick (@moefitzpatrick) February 28, 2019
- Cluxton is very good.
- TG4's GAA coverage is very good.
Any more?
5. Rafael Benitez, top manager, top man
I still can’t believe jack got @rafabenitezweb to speak to my mam 😁...... not only is he a world class manager but he’s also an absolute gentleman ❤️ @nufc pic.twitter.com/aiyw3crrZ1— jon waddle (@WaddleJon) February 28, 2019
6. Sam the man!
Delighted to win the last stage of @uae_tour . Big thanks to my team @BORAhansgrohe for the great support all week!💪🏻— Sam Bennett (@Sammmy_Be) March 2, 2019
📸@bettiniphoto pic.twitter.com/Mq8jSpL6Cr
7. Poor Gary Neville
You got yourself a new follower https://t.co/2HUcGWSCva— Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) February 26, 2019
8. Remembering the great Cormac McAnallen
15 years, we will never forget 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jsauYqC7Xk— Owen Mulligan (@owen_mulligan) March 1, 2019
9. Making progress
today was really tough. I wanted so much more. it really does hurt. however, I have made so much progress this indoor season & I had an amazing time out there on the track. It felt like home. This is only the beginning for my coach and I. ❤️thanks @The42_ie for this lil piece😊 https://t.co/DxNNUGA290— Molly Scott (@runmollyrun101) March 2, 2019
10. Unbelievable Jeff
Absolutely savage 😂😂 @MichelleOwen7 pic.twitter.com/2tWL6szeOO— Soccer Saturday (@SoccerSaturday) March 2, 2019
