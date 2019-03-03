Jeff Stelling gets burned, Paddy Kavanagh's chip van and more Tweets of the Week

1. Dutch Gold?

Dan Crowley talking about his “best day in football” after knocking AZ Alkmaar out of the Dutch cup with Willem II.



With 6 goals and 10 assists this season he’s starting to deliver on his potential over there. Hopefully they go on and win the final!pic.twitter.com/YEWWUqHBud — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) March 1, 2019

2. “Stomach churning”

⁦@Abbey_CBS⁩ desecrating the game today in a Brock Cup (u15) schools game v ⁦@StPatsMaghera⁩. Played with all 15 inside the 45 for 50mins. Pushed up in last 10. HT 0-2 to 0-0. FT St Pats 0-2 Abbey 0-1. Stomach churning for all great abbey teams & past players pic.twitter.com/s6acftS9lR — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) March 1, 2019

3. There’s only one Paddy Kavanagh

4. An important thread

Boring GAA tweets that should be banned... I'll start off.

- Cluxton is very good.

- TG4's GAA coverage is very good.

Any more? — Paul Fitzpatrick (@moefitzpatrick) February 28, 2019

5. Rafael Benitez, top manager, top man

I still can’t believe jack got @rafabenitezweb to speak to my mam 😁...... not only is he a world class manager but he’s also an absolute gentleman ❤️ @nufc pic.twitter.com/aiyw3crrZ1 — jon waddle (@WaddleJon) February 28, 2019

6. Sam the man!

Delighted to win the last stage of @uae_tour . Big thanks to my team @BORAhansgrohe for the great support all week!💪🏻

📸@bettiniphoto pic.twitter.com/Mq8jSpL6Cr — Sam Bennett (@Sammmy_Be) March 2, 2019

7. Poor Gary Neville

You got yourself a new follower https://t.co/2HUcGWSCva — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) February 26, 2019

8. Remembering the great Cormac McAnallen

15 years, we will never forget 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jsauYqC7Xk — Owen Mulligan (@owen_mulligan) March 1, 2019

9. Making progress

today was really tough. I wanted so much more. it really does hurt. however, I have made so much progress this indoor season & I had an amazing time out there on the track. It felt like home. This is only the beginning for my coach and I. ❤️thanks @The42_ie for this lil piece😊 https://t.co/DxNNUGA290 — Molly Scott (@runmollyrun101) March 2, 2019

10. Unbelievable Jeff

