Three generations of Meylers, Man City fans leaving early and more Tweets of the Week

1. All in the family

Three Generations of the Meyler’s ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3Otj94yHj3 — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler) April 16, 2019

2. Stock Footage with The LA Chargers

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video with stock footage?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/wAB8CdAfnB — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 18, 2019

3. Literally predicted the future

Just want to let you guys know that when Spurs inevitably concede a goal to City and Fernando Llorente sends us to the Semis with the most garbage goal off his hip, I will be starting a cult in his honor. That’s is all. — Uncle Miggy (@Migatron81) April 17, 2019

4. There’s only one Cora

Love everything about this club 🧡.Honoured & privileged to be asked back for season 4.0. It's been a great journey so far thanks to everyone that has made it possible #giants #orangearmy #family pic.twitter.com/AH3UHFrX9v — Cora Staunton (@duckie15) April 18, 2019

5. Never, ever, ever leave early

6. Tiger on the prowl

I can’t thank my family, friends and fans enough for their support. Having my family by my side today is something I will never forget. To not only be able to play again, but to be able to win again, is something I will forever be grateful for. This jacket sure is comfortable. pic.twitter.com/LsOUX2dWH1 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 14, 2019

7. Cobh Ramblers remember a legend

🏟 The Best Seat in the House



A small tribute to to the late Pat McAuliffe in the Cobh Ramblers Press Area.



Gone but never forgotten 🕯 pic.twitter.com/GPO5lTuLle — Cobh Ramblers FC (@CobhRamblersFC) April 18, 2019

8. Game recognises game

Very few people really know what @TigerWoods has been thru to get back to this point. So cool seeing him with Tida, Sam, Charlie, Erica and the rest of the team behind 18 green. Couldn’t be happier for him! What a great day for golf! #TheMasters — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 14, 2019

9. A peak behind the curtain

Here's a very special look inside @AndyLeeBoxing's dressing room before he won his world title! 🥊🇮🇪



But which Motown classic did he have blaring??? 🔈



He's been talking tunes and fighting with @dubsoulrebel on #OTBAM



FULL CHAT ➡️https://t.co/jonFwbCsKV pic.twitter.com/4aeMaqbY6K — Off The Ball (@offtheball) April 18, 2019

10. History makers

All the credit must go to this group of players & my back room staff. They have pushed each other every single day to improve and now their hard work is being rewarded. Well done to everyone involved in this fantastic club & thanks to the best fans #steponecomplete pic.twitter.com/36M3FsyYIX — Casey Stoney MBE (@CaseyStoney) April 17, 2019

