Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 9 May 2022
Advertisement

'Two days ago I went to bed at 4, 4.30 am. Yesterday I went to bed at 5.20am' - Zverev

The German star succumbed in 62 minutes to Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz but was unhappy that on the previous two nights he had been last on court.

By AFP Monday 9 May 2022, 12:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,936 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5758601
Alexander Zverev of Germany seen during the Mutua Madrid Open finals against Carlos Alcaraz Garfia of Spain.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Alexander Zverev of Germany seen during the Mutua Madrid Open finals against Carlos Alcaraz Garfia of Spain.
Alexander Zverev of Germany seen during the Mutua Madrid Open finals against Carlos Alcaraz Garfia of Spain.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ALEXANDER ZVEREV said he had no chance in the Madrid Open final on Sunday because of the way the tournament had been organised.

Zverev succumbed in 62 minutes to Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz but was unhappy that on the previous two nights he had been last on court.

On Friday the German finished his quarter-final after midnight, and on Saturday, he won after 1.00 am Madrid time.

“The ATP’s job was an absolute disgrace this week,” the world No. 3 said in a press conference.

“Two days ago I went to bed at 4, 4.30 am. Yesterday I went to bed at 5.20 am.

“You know, if any normal person goes to bed one night at 4.00 am, the next night at 5.00 am, it will be a tough time just to be awake for them.

“Even if I’m fresh, probably I would not beat Carlos, but definitely (it) would be a better match,” he said.

Zverev said it was “upsetting” because in Acapulco in February he had also to play until 5.00 am.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I’m also human. I’m not a robot. I can’t. I simply cannot be on my level when this is happening every night.”

He reiterated his post-match comments that Alcaraz was the “best player in the world right now”.

“I don’t take anything away from Carlos,” he said.

“At the end of the day, if you are playing the best players in the world, you have to be at your top. Otherwise, you will have no chance. Today I had no chance.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie