Bleyendaal ready to step up and lead from the front in Munster red

AFTER A PERIOD of uncertainty, Tyler Bleyendaal is happy to have put his injury travails behind him as he bids to take on added responsibility in a Munster jersey and lead from the front.

Twelve months ago, the Kiwi-born out-half remained sidelined with a worrying neck issue and there was concern over whether Bleyendaal would return at all, but he’s now relishing the start of the new season.

Bleyendaal in pre-season action for Munster. Source: Inpho

With Johann van Graan’s Munster without the core of their side for the first block of Pro14 fixtures, Bleyendaal has been one of the senior members of the squad through pre-season, as he captained the province against London Irish in Cork.

Named to start this afternoon’s Pro14 opener against Dragons at Thomond Park at inside centre [KO 3pm, TG4/eir Sport/Premier Sports], Bleyendaal is chomping at the bit after a long summer of preparations.

“It was a very long pre-season, I chose the wrong one to be fit for,” he laughs. “We’ve got a lot of work done over the last 12 weeks. I’ve felt really good and not having the uncertainty and not having to work with the physios on the side of the field. It has just been meeting room, get on the pitch, train hard and repeat the process. It has been really fun.

“As a 10, you’re an on-field leader automatically but off the field, I’ve definitely had to step up. It has been natural but it also makes you appreciate what the other guys are doing from our leadership group when they’re here. It makes it busy, you’re doing a lot outside of the rugby schedule with the coaches and management staff.

“You’re trying to be the bridge between players and management. On the field, it’s work as usual. Work hard, try and make the best impression for me to stay in the team as long as possible.”

With JJ Hanrahan starting at out-half, Bleyendaal has been paired with Rory Scannell in the Munster midfield against the Welsh region, with Munster looking to make a fast start to the campaign.

Having had the chance to work with Stephen Larkham over the summer, 29-year-old Bleyendaal says the former Wallaby has brought new ‘ideas and concepts’ to the dressing room.

“It has been great,” he continues. “There was a lot of anticipation from him being named as coach to when he arrived. We were all pretty excited and I watched him a lot myself as a kid. He was a world-class player and has had a lot of success as a coach.

The Kiwi starts at 12 today. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“He has brought a lot of new ideas and concepts in during the four weeks. It has been challenging, which is what the group needed I think. We’re just excited to play the games now and see how we can develop further.

“For me, there are few tips there, general phase kicking and maybe positioning but as the season goes on, it will be about picking his brain about decision-making and reading games. The quality of decisions, a lot of his thoughts and structures are around guys making decisions so that will be valuable for myself.”

In terms of what we can expect from Munster’s attack this season, Bleyendaal said: “It’s definitely an evolution. We haven’t disregarded everything we’ve done. Munster are based on those foundations — the set-piece, the work-ethic, the kicking game.

Where can we add another element to make better decisions? That’s what he has brought to us. Structurally, not too much will change but we’re trying to create more opportunities and make better decisions. Have a better skillset to execute and how that develops through the season will be important to us.

“Dragons at home is a great start for us, in front of our home crowd. We just need to gel together and connect all the new information that we’ve had on the training park and try and perform.”

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Rory Scannell

12. Tyler Bleyendaal

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Nick McCarthy

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. Arno Botha.

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. James Cronin

18. Keynan Knox

19. Darren O’Shea

20. Chris Cloete

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Liam Coombes

23. Jack O’Sullivan.

Dragons:

15. Jordan Williams

14. Ashton Hewitt

13. Adam Warren

12. Jack Dixon

11. Owen Jenkins

10. Sam Davies

9. Rhodri Williams (captain)

1. Brok Harris

2. Richard Hibbard

3. Leon Brown

4. Joe Davies

5. Matthew Screech

6. Huw Taylor

7. Ollie Griffiths

8. Lewis Evans.

Replacements:

16. Ellis Shipp

17. Ryan Bevington

18. Lloyd Fairbrother

19. Max Williams

20. Taine Basham

21. Tavis Knoyle

22. Jacob Botica

23. Tyler Morgan.

Referee: Ben Blain [SRU].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!