Chasing Euros dream after watching World Cup play-off on TV, and club captain at 23

TYLER TOLAND REMEMBERS watching Ireland’s 2023 World Cup play-off win at home on TV.

The Donegal midfielder was exiled by Vera Pauw at the time, and in all, spent four years in the international wilderness after a public over-and-back.

Toland was immediately recalled when Eileen Gleeson took charge last year, and is in a very different position as Ireland target Euro 2025 qualification.

What would it mean to qualify for a first European Championships?

“It would mean everything, that’s the next step for this squad,” she begins.

In a personal sense, though, it’s a little different. Two years on from that historic night at Hampden Park, Toland is now part of it all as Ireland look to overcome Wales in a two-legged showdown on Friday and Tuesday.

“It was just unbelievable to see us as a country qualifying for a major tournament like that,” she reflects, “and that is where we want to get to, where we are always expected to qualify for tournaments.

“The next step is the Euros and it will be an historic night for the country and for us. That’s the end goal and we are all fully-focused on that.”

World Cup qualification surely brought mixed feelings, but Toland has no interest in getting into that. Since returning to the squad last September, she has had no desire to cover old ground or settle scores. It’s all about the future.

“Obviously now to have the opportunity to be part of the squad qualifying for a major tournament, that is all any girl wants to do, they want to be playing for their country and want to be pulling on the green shirt.

“I think football is a game of many emotions. There can be bad times, there can be good times, but it is just about sticking at it. I think it is important to be thankful for where you are and I am just really thankful to be here and really excited by what we can achieve.”

Toland is still only 23, but she has been through a lot in her young career so far.

International football aside, her club career has taken her from Sion Swifts to Manchester City, Glasgow City and Celtic to Levante in Spain. She is now thriving for Blackburn Rovers, awarded the captaincy ahead of her second season at the Championship outfit.

“I’m enjoying the role. It’s a really nice accolade to be given from the manager, it shows he really believes in me and I think this year with the club will really develop me, both as a player and as a person, to be given that extra bit of responsibility.

Toland (left) in action for Blackburn Rovers. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I like to think I do have a mature head. I just do my best on and off the pitch to help the team as a whole. I would say I’m very approachable. I would say I’m a team player, never really want the spotlight to be just on me. Obviously operating from the middle of the pitch helps, I can talk to everyone. I’m really easy to get on with and speak to the rest of the girls. I’m enjoying the role and it is not just about me, it is about the whole team and if I can help the team gain an extra percent by leading them, that is what I would do.”

Toland is one of several club captains in the Ireland squad: Denise O’Sullivan and Niamh Fahey skipper North Carolina Courage and Liverpool respectively, while others have worn armbands in the past.

“Having so many club captains in our squad shows the standard that we are at, with players. We do have a team full of leaders and you can see that when we play and the progress we have made over the last few years.

“We have so much experience. And I have learnt from being in the squad so young, learnt from the more experienced players and that has helped me in the role.

“Denise obviously plays in the middle of the field, she is always in front of me when I play. She is a fantastic player for our country and I love playing alongside her and seeing her quality every time she steps on the pitch.”

Toland, meanwhile, is expecting a “difficult test” against Wales, who are ranked five places below Ireland in the world rankings but beat them 2-0 in a friendly in February.

“It is going to be an equal game. Whoever shows up on the night will take the prize. We do have the belief and the confidence within the dressing room that we can do it, but you can never take any team for granted.”