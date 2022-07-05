Irish international duo depart Celtic

Tyler Toland leaves the club along with Izzy Atkinson.

Tyler Toland leaves the club along with Izzy Atkinson.

CELTIC FC HAVE confirmed that Republic of Ireland international duo Tyler Toland and Izzy Atkinson have left the club.

The Hoops announced the news on social media this morning, adding: “Thanks for everything last season Ty, and all the best for the future,” and, “Thanks for all your hard work in the Hoops Iz, and especially for *that* goal.”

Advertisement

Atkinson, 20, scored the extra-time winner as Celtic overcame Glasgow City in May’s Scottish Women’s Cup final.

The Dubliner joined from Shelbourne in February 2021.

#CelticFC Women can confirm that @izzyatkinson_ has left Celtic. Thanks for all your hard work in the Hoops Iz, and especially for *that* goal 💚🍀 pic.twitter.com/7LbJ2VXtKn — Celtic FC Women (@CelticFCWomen) July 5, 2022

Toland, 20, departs as a double cup winner, having also helped the club to the 2021 Scottish Premier League Cup.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

The Donegal midfielder signed in July 2021, in the wake of her departure from Manchester City.

Both Irish internationals regularly featured for Fran Alonso’s side, perhaps more often off the bench.

#CelticFC can now confirm that Double Cup winner Tyler Toland has left the club. Thanks for everything last season Ty, and all the best for the future 💚🍀 pic.twitter.com/nKzbmByevG — Celtic FC Women (@CelticFCWomen) July 5, 2022