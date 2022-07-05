Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish international duo depart Celtic

Tyler Toland and Izzy Atkinson are on the move.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 5 Jul 2022, 11:44 AM
58 minutes ago 2,148 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CELTIC FC HAVE confirmed that Republic of Ireland international duo Tyler Toland and Izzy Atkinson have left the club.

The Hoops announced the news on social media this morning, adding: “Thanks for everything last season Ty, and all the best for the future,” and, “Thanks for all your hard work in the Hoops Iz, and especially for *that* goal.”

Atkinson, 20, scored the extra-time winner as Celtic overcame Glasgow City in May’s Scottish Women’s Cup final.

The Dubliner joined from Shelbourne in February 2021.

Toland, 20, departs as a double cup winner, having also helped the club to the 2021 Scottish Premier League Cup.

The Donegal midfielder signed in July 2021, in the wake of her departure from Manchester City.

Both Irish internationals regularly featured for Fran Alonso’s side, perhaps more often off the bench.

Toland made her senior international debut at 16 but has been omitted from the Ireland squad since November 2019 due to a dispute with manager Vera Pauw. Atkinson is a regular inclusion.

It’s been a busy few days of Ireland WNT transfer news, with Amber Barrett among others set for a big summer switch.

