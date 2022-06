Armagh's Stefan Campbell and Peter Harte of Tyrone.

Armagh 1-16

Tyrone 1-10

ARMAGH HAVE KNOCKED holders Tyrone out of the All-Ireland senior football championship.

Kieran McGeeney’s side were six-point winners of the round one qualifier at the Athletic Grounds.

More to follow.

