Tyrone support Offaly in urging GAA to end relationship with Allianz

THE TYRONE COUNTY board have voted unanimously to support the stance taken by Offaly in calling for the GAA to end their association with Allianz.

At a meeting on Tuesday night in Garvaghey, a show of hands revealed that everyone in the room was in support of the motion, with no dissenting voices or counter-proposals.

Allianz has sponsored the GAA since 1993, and currently sponsors both the National Leagues and the All-Ireland football championship. That relationship has come under renewed scrutiny following the publication of a United Nations report in July, which identified Allianz’s German parent company, through its subsidiary PIMCO, among the companies and corporations which hold Israeli war bonds.

The GAA subsequently referred the matter to its newly-constituted Ethics and Integrity Commission, where it is still under consideration. The GAA said last week that the EIC hopes to “conclude its investigation as soon as possible”.

One attendee at Tuesday’s meeting told The 42 that they expect other county boards to row in and support their stance to bring pressure to bear on the GAA.

However, in considering any possible move to end the relationship, there are a number of factors for the GAA to discuss, including contractual arrangements, and the fact that Allianz currently administers the funds for the GAA’s player insurance system.

One possible resolution is that the GAA could encourage Allianz to divest their investments, and the relationship could continue under those circumstances.