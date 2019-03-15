Harte names Tyrone team for tomorrow's Croke Park clash with Dublin

TYRONE MANAGER MICKEY Harte has kept faith with the team that defeated Cavan for tomorrow’s league clash with Dublin at Croke Park.

It sees Cathal McShane and Richie Donnelly remain at midfield, while Peter Harte, the scorer of 1-3 in the victory over over the Breffni men a fortnight ago, is again named to start at full-f0rward.

The Red Hands can make it three wins in a row – and move into the top-four – if they overcome Dublin, in what will be the first meeting of the teams since last September’s All-Ireland final.

Throw-in is 7pm.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Pádraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

6. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

7. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Cathal McShane (Owen Roe)

9. Richie Donnelly (Trillick)

10. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

13. Conor McAliskey (Clonoe)

14. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

15. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

