Throw-in at Croke Park is 4pm.
24 mins – Tyrone 0-8 Monaghan 0-5
Michael McKernan gets in on the scoring act as there are several mistakes made by both sides in other areas of the pitch. Darren McCurry makes no such errors, introducing himself to the big stage with an absolute peach of a point.
21 mins – Tyrone 0-6 Monaghan 0-5
Conor McKenna goes in the book, too, seeing yellow for a high tackle on Lavelle. Rory Beggan expertly strikes the resultant free from the ground.
20 mins – Tyrone 0-6 Tyrone 0-4
Monaghan come out all guns blazing for the second quarter, with the noise of the crowd at their backs. Aaron Mulligan sees yellow for a challenge, looks to be harsh enough, just before McManus hits their first wide of the game.
18 mins – Tyrone 0-6 Monaghan 0-4
Another excellent long-range point off the boot of Kieran McGeary, as the teams make way for the first water break.
17 mins – Tyrone 0-5 Monaghan 0-4
McCarron pulls one back for the Farney.
Tyrone change: Niall Kelly replaces Michael O’Neill.
16 mins – Tyrone 0-5 Monaghan 0-3
Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey with a beautiful point, before Niall Sludden follows up with another after excellent work from Conor McKenna.
14 mins – Tyrone 0-3 Monaghan 0-3
Jack McCarron levels matters after some nice link-up play with Michéal Bannigan. Scores certainly aren’t coming easy at either end here.
12 mins – Tyrone 0-3 Monaghan 0-2
The Red Hand with a goal chance there; the long ball is sent in towards the square and palmed down towards Donnelly, who tries to volley it, but Ryan Wylie has him covered.
It goes out for a ’45, and Niall Morgan misses his first effort. All in all, Tyrone looking a little more dangerous so far.
9 mins – Tyrone 0-3 Monaghan 0-2
Donnelly with his first from play, the full-forward making use of the first long, direct ball to come his way.
7 mins – Tyrone 0-2 Monaghan 0-2
Conor McManus opens his account. What a score, though you expect nothing less from the Clontibret man at this stage.
6 mins – Tyrone 0-2 Monaghan 0-1
Mattie Donnelly sends a free over from the left-hand side into the Canal End. Monaghan are forcing Tyrone to work hard in the build-up, the Red Hand staying patient. This is quite defensive so far.
4 mins – Tyrone 0-1 Monaghan 0-1
Killian Lavelle hits Monaghan’s first point, a well-taken effort on the run.
2 mins – Tyrone 0-1 Monaghan 0-0
Mark Bradley bags the first score of the day after a fairly cagey start as both sides settle in. It’s a sweet one, squeezing inside the post.
THROW-IN: Tyrone 0-0 Monaghan 0-0
And we’re off.
Amhrán na bhFiann has been sung, referee David Gough is ready to get matters underway.
A minute’s silence has just come to a close in memory of late Gaels, one of those Monaghan U20 captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh. Another emotional day for the Farney contingent.
Right so, call it…
A preview to whet the appetite from The42′s GAA Weekly podcast this week:
Quote of the championship from Pat Spillane:
If Tinder did provincial championships, I’d swipe right to the Ulster championship.”
Some turnaround from his ‘puke football’ comments.
Team news time. Some late changes to the Tyrone side, but I think we have them all accounted for below.
Monaghan
1. Rory Beggan
2. Kieran Duffy, 3. Conor Boyle, 4. Ryan Wylie
5. Karl O’Connell, 6. Dessie Ward, 7. Ryan McAnespie
8. Darren Hughes, 9. Killian Lavelle
10. Stephen O’Hanlon, 11. Aaron Mulligan, 12. Micheál Bannigan
13. Conor McCarthy, 14. Jack McCarron, 15. Conor McManus
Tyrone
1. Niall Morgan
2. Michael McKernan, 3. Ronan McNamee, 4. Padraig Hampsey
5. Niall Sludden, 6. Jonathan Munroe, 7. Peter Harte
8. Brian Kennedy, 9. Conn Kilpatrick
10. Kieran McGeary, 11. Michael O’Neill, 12. Conor Meyler
13. Darren McCurry, 14. Matthew Donnelly, 15. Conor McKenna
It’s Ulster final day, with a twist, on this Super Saturday of Sport.
Croke Park hosts the decider, as Monaghan and Tyrone do battle for the Anglo Celt Cup in the different venue of Croke Park.
The Ulster championship has been a real treat again this year, and today is sure to be no different, with up on 18,000 fans watching on at GAA HQ.
Throw-in is 4pm and the game is live on RTÉ Two.
