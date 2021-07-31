13 mins ago

12 mins – Tyrone 0-3 Monaghan 0-2

The Red Hand with a goal chance there; the long ball is sent in towards the square and palmed down towards Donnelly, who tries to volley it, but Ryan Wylie has him covered.

It goes out for a ’45, and Niall Morgan misses his first effort. All in all, Tyrone looking a little more dangerous so far.