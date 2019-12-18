This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fury adds Andy Lee to training setup ahead of Wilder rematch

Lee, a cousin of Fury’s, will assist Sugar Hill as The Gypsy King prepares for a sequel with the American.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 3:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,258 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4939751
Andy Lee.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Andy Lee.
LIMERICK’S FORMER MIDDLEWEIGHT world champion Andy Lee will join Tyson Fury’s training camp ahead of the Briton’s WBC World heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder on 22 February.

Lee confirmed in an episode of Off The Brawl, due to air on Thursday, that he had personally linked Fury up with new trainer Sugar Hill following The Gypsy King’s split with Ben Davison.

Lee and Fury, who are cousins, both trained with Hill in Emanuel Steward’s iconic Kronk Gym in Detroit at the start of the decade. Hill is a nephew of the late, great Hall-of-Fame trainer Steward, and now goes by the name SugarHill Steward.

Lee has recently turned his own hand to coaching and trains both Top Rank welterweight prospect Paddy Donovan [2-0, 1KO] and Golden Boy middleweight operator Jason Quigley [17-1, 13KOs]. He also manages the stylish Donovan, whose third professional outing will take place in Bolton this Saturday ahead of an American debut in spring of next year.

Image from iOS Lee in Paddy Donovan's corner. Source: MTK Global

He told Off The Brawl that he is unsure as to what his exact role will be in Fury’s camp when he travels to America, but explained he is “someone who knows him personally, maybe more than Sugar Hill knows him, and someone who can just be there, give my opinion and I also know a thing or two so I can work him a little bit.”

Lee also expressed his surprise that Fury had split with Davison, who had steered the heavyweight’s career renaissance and trained him to what was ostensibly a victory over Wilder in their original clash, which officially resulted in a controversial draw.

“I had said to Sugar Hill, ‘Ben is there and he is his coach, but he’s bringing you in,’” Lee recalled.

“Sugar Hill said he was happy to work with him, that he’d been in this position before with other coaches and that we’d all work together to get the best result.

“So, what’s happened between Ben and Tyson, that’s between them. Maybe they’ll get it back on, maybe they won’t.

“I was looking forward to being in the camp with both of them, watching them work and learning from both Sugar Hill and Ben Davison.”

Lee is also due to bring both Donovan and Quigley to a separate training camp in Los Angeles in January.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Read next:

