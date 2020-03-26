This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Outstanding players and managers of the U20 provincial football championship awarded

Dublin, Kerry, Galway and Tyrone were represented among the winners, which were announced today.

By Ben Blake Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 1:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,863 Views 1 Comment
Dublin's Lorcan O'Dell.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Dublin's Lorcan O'Dell.
Dublin's Lorcan O'Dell.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

A NUMBER OF players and manager from the EirGrid GAA Provincial U20 Football Championship have today been recognised for their displays this year.

The awards “look to celebrate the phenomenal performances, commitment and dedication that the players and managers display throughout their respective regional competitions”.

In Leinster, Dublin forward Lorcan O’Dell claimed Player of the Province as he was influential throughout the campaign before winning man of the match as they saw off Laois in the final. 

His manager Tom Gray picked up Manager of the Province for the second year running following the Dubs’ successful title defence. 

Kerry forward Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich was the stand-out player in the Munster championship — contributing five points in the final as they came back to defeat Cork — while Kingdom boss John Sugrue has been awarded for his efforts. 

Galway’s Cathal Sweeney was outstanding in the Connacht final victory over Roscommon and is named Player of the Province, while Donal Ó Fátharta, also Galway, takes the manager’s prize. 

Finally, Cormac Munroe is the player singled out in Ulster after showing himself to be a key player for champions Tyrone. Paul Devlin makes it back-to-back provincial titles and also individual awards for his managerial skills.

john-sugrue Kerry manager John Sugrue. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Player of the Province

Ulster – Cormac Munroe (Tyrone)
Munster – Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich (Kerry)
Leinster – Lorcan O’Dell (Dublin)
Connacht – Cathal Sweeney (Galway)

Manager of the Province

Ulster – Paul Devlin (Tyrone)
Muster – John Sugrue (Kerry)
Leinster – Tom Gray (Dublin)
Connacht – Donal Ó Fátharta (Galway)

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

