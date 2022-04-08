Tyrone overcome Donegal in high-scoring thriller to set up Ulster final showdown with Cavan

CAVAN BOOKED THEIR spot in the EirGrid Ulster U20 Football Championship final thanks to a two-point win over Derry in the Athletic Grounds.
The sides were level at half-time five points apiece but a storming final five minutes saw Cavan outscore their opponents three points to one. The final score was 0-11 to 0-9.
First-half highlights from @TG4TV https://t.co/ep1sVU7qVi pic.twitter.com/pY1xxP8TVb— Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) April 8, 2022
Centre forward Fionntán O’Reilly kicked 0-7, including three from play for the Breffni county.
They will face Tyrone in two weeks time after their victory in a rip-roaring semi-final at Celtic Park. After normal time, the sides were tied 1-13 to 2-10. Donegal’s Bobby McGettigan struck twice while Gavin Potter raised a green flag for Paul Devlin’s outfit.
A Keelan Dunleavy point had Donegal leading at the start of extra-time before captain Niall Devlin responded brilliantly with a goal. The electric Ruairi Canavan stretched Tyrone’s lead with a free for his seventh point. Donegal refused to wilt and closed the gap again to just a point but a long kick-out and sweeping attack saw Conor Cush receive a handpass at the edge of the square and rifle home the crucial goal.
It finished 3-16 to 2-16. The final will take place on Friday 22nd April at 8pm with the venue to be confirmed.
