Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Friday 8 April 2022
Advertisement

Tyrone overcome Donegal in high-scoring thriller to set up Ulster final showdown with Cavan

Cavan also booked their spot in the final tonight thanks to a two-point win over Derry.

By Maurice Brosnan Friday 8 Apr 2022, 10:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,617 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5734209
Image: John McVitty/INPHO
Image: John McVitty/INPHO

CAVAN BOOKED THEIR spot in the EirGrid Ulster U20 Football Championship final thanks to a two-point win over Derry in the Athletic Grounds. 

The sides were level at half-time five points apiece but a storming final five minutes saw Cavan outscore their opponents three points to one. The final score was 0-11 to 0-9. 

Centre forward Fionntán O’Reilly kicked 0-7, including three from play for the Breffni county. 

They will face Tyrone in two weeks time after their victory in a rip-roaring semi-final at Celtic Park. After normal time, the sides were tied 1-13 to 2-10. Donegal’s Bobby McGettigan struck twice while Gavin Potter raised a green flag for Paul Devlin’s outfit. 

A Keelan Dunleavy point had Donegal leading at the start of extra-time before captain Niall Devlin responded brilliantly with a goal. The electric Ruairi Canavan stretched Tyrone’s lead with a free for his seventh point. Donegal refused to wilt and closed the gap again to just a point but a long kick-out and sweeping attack saw Conor Cush receive a handpass at the edge of the square and rifle home the crucial goal. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

It finished 3-16 to 2-16. The final will take place on Friday 22nd April at 8pm with the venue to be confirmed. 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie