Tyrone overcome Donegal in high-scoring thriller to set up Ulster final showdown with Cavan

CAVAN BOOKED THEIR spot in the EirGrid Ulster U20 Football Championship final thanks to a two-point win over Derry in the Athletic Grounds.

The sides were level at half-time five points apiece but a storming final five minutes saw Cavan outscore their opponents three points to one. The final score was 0-11 to 0-9.

Advertisement

Centre forward Fionntán O’Reilly kicked 0-7, including three from play for the Breffni county.

They will face Tyrone in two weeks time after their victory in a rip-roaring semi-final at Celtic Park. After normal time, the sides were tied 1-13 to 2-10. Donegal’s Bobby McGettigan struck twice while Gavin Potter raised a green flag for Paul Devlin’s outfit.

A Keelan Dunleavy point had Donegal leading at the start of extra-time before captain Niall Devlin responded brilliantly with a goal. The electric Ruairi Canavan stretched Tyrone’s lead with a free for his seventh point. Donegal refused to wilt and closed the gap again to just a point but a long kick-out and sweeping attack saw Conor Cush receive a handpass at the edge of the square and rifle home the crucial goal.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

It finished 3-16 to 2-16. The final will take place on Friday 22nd April at 8pm with the venue to be confirmed.