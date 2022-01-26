Tipp and Cork forwards shine in UCC win, second group success for IT Carlow

Fitzgibbon Cup results
- Group A: UCC 3-22 UCD 1-14
- Group B: IT Carlow 2-22 Maynooth University 1-21
*******
UCC AND IT Carlow both claimed their second victories in this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup as the group stage action continued tonight.
The 2020 finalists, the last year this competition was played, are both unbeaten in their groups and on course for the knockout stages.
UCC ran out convincing 3-22 to 1-14 victors over UCD at the Mardyke by 14 points, while IT Carlow saw off Maynooth University by 2-22 to 1-21 at their home path in Carlow.
Tipperary senior Mark Kehoe excelled for UCC with 1-6 from play while Cork’s Padraig Power and Conor Cahalane also raised green flags. Limerick’s Will Henn and Cork’s Daire Connery shot 0-4 apiece for UCC.
Galway’s Donal O’Shea was top scorer for UCD with 0-9 while Diarmaid Ó Floinn bagged their only goal of the game.
More to follow…
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Fitzgibbon Cup— UCC GAA (@ucc_gaa) January 26, 2022
UCC 3-22
UCD 1-14
Result. @HigherEdGAA @UCCSport pic.twitter.com/9EKEbtGzSa
COMMENTS