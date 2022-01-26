Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tipp and Cork forwards shine in UCC win, second group success for IT Carlow

The third-level hurling action continued tonight.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 9:31 PM
Tipperary's Mark Kehoe and Cork's Padraig Power.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

Fitzgibbon Cup results

  • Group A: UCC 3-22 UCD 1-14
  • Group B: IT Carlow 2-22 Maynooth University 1-21

UCC AND IT Carlow both claimed their second victories in this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup as the group stage action continued tonight. 

The 2020 finalists, the last year this competition was played, are both unbeaten in their groups and on course for the knockout stages.

UCC ran out convincing 3-22 to 1-14 victors over UCD at the Mardyke by 14 points, while IT Carlow saw off Maynooth University by 2-22 to 1-21 at their home path in Carlow.

Tipperary senior Mark Kehoe excelled for UCC with 1-6 from play while Cork’s Padraig Power and Conor Cahalane also raised green flags. Limerick’s Will Henn and Cork’s Daire Connery shot 0-4 apiece for UCC.

Galway’s Donal O’Shea was top scorer for UCD with 0-9 while Diarmaid Ó Floinn bagged their only goal of the game.

