Corcoran and Mandroiu wonder-strikes maintain Bohs' winning start away to UCD

UCD 0

Bohemians 2

Dave Donnelly reports from the UCD Bowl

A STUNNING STRIKE from Danny Mandroiu and Dinny Corcoran’s second in as many games earned Bohemians a 2-0 win as Premier Division football returned to the UCD Bowl after a four-year absence.

Mandroiu drew first blood in what had been until then an evenly-poised encounter just before the half-hour and Corcoran added the second three minutes later.

The 20-year-old former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder showed great skill to wriggle into space 25 yards out and plant an unstoppable shot in off the crossbar.

Both sides had gone close in the opening stages of a free-flowing game, but Bohs doubled their lead when Paddy Kirk ghosted past Dan Tobin and crossed for Corcoran, who finished acrobatically.

Dinny Corcoran scored his second goal in as many games this evening. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

It was a rough return for Collie O’Neill’s side who had beaten Waterford here on their way to the semi-finals of the FAI Cup last year, but they had no answer for the clinical Gypsies.

The home side should have led within 30 seconds when Andy Lyons was robbed by Neil Farrugia and the Ireland U21 man picked out Jason McClelland, but he pulled his shot wide of the post.

And the away fans thought Corcoran had given their side the lead with a looping header from Keith Ward’s cross, but the ball narrowly cleared the crossbar.

Corcoran was in again shortly afterwards and he rounded Conor Kearns but his effort was cleared off the line by Liam Scales.

Mandroiu came close to a second as he burst into the box and exchanged passes with Ward, but Scales turned his shot behind, and he drew a good save from Kearns after the break.

UCD’s best chance fell to substitute Paul Doyle 15 minutes from time, but his low shot was brilliantly smothered by James Talbot as the Gypsies took all three points.

UCD: Conor Kearns; Daniel Tobin, Liam Scales, Josh Collins, Mark Dignam; Kevin Coffey (Paul Doyle 69), Gary O’Neill, Neil Farrugia; Timmy Molloy, Jason McClelland, Conor Davis (Yoyo Mahdy 83).

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot; Andy Lyons, James Finnerty, Rob Cornwall (Aaron Barry 83), Paddy Kirk; Keith Buckley, Keith Ward, Luke Wade-Slater (Ryan Swan 77); Conor Levingston, Danny Mandroiu, Dinny Cocoran (Ali Reghba 81).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: