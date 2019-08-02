Derry come from behind at UCD to move into European spots

UCD 1

Derry City 3

Dave Donnelly reports from the UCD Bowl

CONOR DAVIS RETURNED to haunt his former club as his second-half strike completed a come-from-behind win for Derry City at the UCD Bowl on Friday night.

The former Reading man put his side in front within 30 seconds of his introduction and David Parkhouse added an insurance goal late on.

Sam Byrne had put the Students in front with his first strike for the club midway through the first half but Jamie McDonagh levelled four minutes before half-time.

Derry were dominant throughout but could easily have rued their profligacy in front of goal, particularly when they trailed against the run of play.

Parkhouse should have been celebrating his 10th of the season after 12 minutes but, after Barry McNamee supplied him with a tap-in, he missed his kick completely.

Eoin Toal saw his goalbound header well-saved by Gavin Sheridan, who was restored to the first XI this week despite shipping seven on his last start against Shamrock Rovers.

Byrne made them pay just before the half hour as Liam Kerrigan fed Mark Dignam, who crossed for the former Manchester United trainee to bundle home at the back post.

Liam Scales and Ally Gilchrist. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Ally Gilchrist saw a header cleared off the line but the Students looked set to make it to the break in front before a wonderfully-worked move saw McDonagh level.

The immense Gerardo Bruna played a wonderful 60-yard pass and McDonagh’s first touch was excellent, taking him past the stranded Sheridan to poke into an empty net.

Derry continued to dominate but it was UCD who had the best opportunity early on as Byrne played in Yoyo Mahdy but he took too much out of it and couldn’t force the ball past Peter Cherrie.

Davis made the difference just 30 seconds after replacing another former Student in Greg Sloggett, tucking McNamee’s pass into corner.

Jack Keaney was shown a second yellow for a needless foul late on and Parkhouse took advantage to finally get his goal, lashing home after more good work from Bruna.

UCD: Sheridan; Farrell, McEvoy, Scales; Tobin (Kinsella Bishop 82), Keaney, McClelland, Kerrigan (Ryan 88), Dignam; Mahdy. Byrne (O’Farrell 71).

DERRY CITY: Cherrie; Cole, Toal, Gilchrist, Coll; Sloggett (Davis 71), Bruna, McNamee (Harkin 82); McDonagh, McCrudden (Gillespie 64), Parkhouse.

Referee: Tomás Connolly.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!