Dublin: 7 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Derry on the double means Devine marks 100th game in charge with victory over UCD

Goals from Greg Slogett and Darren Cole sealed the away win.

By Friday 12 Apr 2019, 10:27 PM
1 hour ago 508 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4590106
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Derry City manager Declan Devine celebrates after the game.
Derry City manager Declan Devine celebrates after the game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

UCD 0

Derry City 2

IT WAS A centenary to remember for Declan Devine as the Derry City coach celebrated his 100th game in charge with a 2-0 win away to UCD.

The Candystripes have been revitalised since the local boy took over for the second time in the off-season, and this win moves them above Dundalk into third.

It was former Student Greg Sloggett who put the visitors in front midway through the first half and former Rangers defender Darren Cole finished them off late on.

Ciaron Harkin wasted an early chance for Derry as he blasted over from close range, before a stunning solo run from Ireland under-21 star Neil Farrugia was halted illegal by Eoin Toal.

Farrugia was adamant the foul was inside the box, but referee Graham Kelly said otherwise, and UCD were denied another penalty for a clear handball by David Parkhouse.

Darren Cole celebrates scoring a goal with teammates. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Derry took the lead midway through the first half thanks to Sloggett, one of several new recruits for Devine in the off-season after helping the Students to the First Division title.

Conor Kearns pulled off a save of Banksian quality to deny his former teammate, but he had no chance when Sloggett met Barry McNamee’s resulting corner from close range.

Derry could have doubled their lead late in the first half when McNamee’s shot was blocked at the near post, while an improved UCD went close after the break through Liam Scales and O’Neill.

Derry wrapped up the points against the run of play 16 minutes from time when Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe won a dubious corner, and Cole fired home a loose ball from close range.

Players embrace after the final whistle. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

UCD: Kearns; Tobin, Scales, Collins, Dignam; O’Neill, O’Farrell (Doyle 77), Molloy; Farrugia, McClelland (Coffey 77), Mahdy (McDonald 86).

Derry City: Cherrie; Cole, Gilchrist, Toal, Coll; Sloggett, McNamee, Harkin; Stokes (Bruna 72), Ogedi-Uzokwe, Parkhouse (McClean 86).

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork).

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

