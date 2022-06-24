Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 24 June 2022
Advertisement

Patching converts from the spot to end Derry's drought and get back on track

Candystripes finally win after horror run of four points from seven games saw their title challenge go up in smoke.

By The42 Team Friday 24 Jun 2022, 10:42 PM
1 hour ago 626 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5799617
Will Patching scores his penalty.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Will Patching scores his penalty.
Will Patching scores his penalty.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

UCD 0
Derry City 1

WILL PATCHING’S PENALTY ended Derry City’s eight-game run without a win as they took all three points away to basement club UCD.

The spot kick was calmly converted in the 53rd minute after Candystripes striker Jamie McGonigle was tripped in the box by Michael Gallagher.

It was a gift from the Student and exactly the kind of good fortune that Ruaidhri Higgins needed following a desperate spell last month prior to the mid-season break.

Derry were looking like genuine title contenders after cruising past St Patrick’s Athletic 4-0 away from home in late April.

Three defeats and three draws from their next six games was followed on the resumption of the league last week with a 1-1 draw at home to Drogheda United.

dara-keane-and-matty-smith Derry's Matty Smith has an early shot. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Confidence was low and while Matty Smith released an early shot, it was the home side who had the first effort in real anger.

Dylan Duffy drove forward from the left and forced Ireland U-21 goalkeeper Brian Maher into a decent save.

His opposite number, Kian Moore, was also tested and had to show his abilities to deny McGonigle’s fine effort into the top corner.

Derry were in need of a cutting edge in a game that was in the balance, both defences looking vulnerable but not getting punished.

That changed in the 53rd minute with the award of the penalty.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Patching strode up and converted with consummate ease, helping Derry finally emerge from the toughest of patches.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher (Ryan 66), Keaney, Todd, Osam; Brennan (Nolan 66), Keane; Dignam (Verdon 66), Caffrey, Higgins (Lonergan 57); Duffy (Norris 84).

Derry City: Maher; Porter, S McEleney, McJannet, Coll; Thomson, P McEleney; Kavanagh (Lafferty 89), Patching, Smith (McLaughlin 90+4); McGonigle (Akintunde 73).

Referee: Ray Matthews.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie