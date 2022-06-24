Patching converts from the spot to end Derry's drought and get back on track

UCD 0

Derry City 1

WILL PATCHING’S PENALTY ended Derry City’s eight-game run without a win as they took all three points away to basement club UCD.

The spot kick was calmly converted in the 53rd minute after Candystripes striker Jamie McGonigle was tripped in the box by Michael Gallagher.

It was a gift from the Student and exactly the kind of good fortune that Ruaidhri Higgins needed following a desperate spell last month prior to the mid-season break.

Derry were looking like genuine title contenders after cruising past St Patrick’s Athletic 4-0 away from home in late April.

Three defeats and three draws from their next six games was followed on the resumption of the league last week with a 1-1 draw at home to Drogheda United.

Derry's Matty Smith has an early shot. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Confidence was low and while Matty Smith released an early shot, it was the home side who had the first effort in real anger.

Dylan Duffy drove forward from the left and forced Ireland U-21 goalkeeper Brian Maher into a decent save.

His opposite number, Kian Moore, was also tested and had to show his abilities to deny McGonigle’s fine effort into the top corner.

Derry were in need of a cutting edge in a game that was in the balance, both defences looking vulnerable but not getting punished.

That changed in the 53rd minute with the award of the penalty.

Patching strode up and converted with consummate ease, helping Derry finally emerge from the toughest of patches.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher (Ryan 66), Keaney, Todd, Osam; Brennan (Nolan 66), Keane; Dignam (Verdon 66), Caffrey, Higgins (Lonergan 57); Duffy (Norris 84).

Derry City: Maher; Porter, S McEleney, McJannet, Coll; Thomson, P McEleney; Kavanagh (Lafferty 89), Patching, Smith (McLaughlin 90+4); McGonigle (Akintunde 73).

Referee: Ray Matthews.