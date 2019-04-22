This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dundalk survive early scare to down UCD in Belfield

The Lilywhites were forced to come from behind to beat Collie O’Neill’s side at the UCD Bowl.

By Dave Donnelly Monday 22 Apr 2019, 5:21 PM
1 hour ago 902 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4602401
Michael Duffy celebrates scoring against UCD.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Michael Duffy celebrates scoring against UCD.
Michael Duffy celebrates scoring against UCD.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

UCD 1

Dundalk 3

Dave Donnelly reports from the UCD Bowl

GOALS FROM PATRICK Hoban, Michael Duffy and the returning Georgie Kelly saw Dundalk come from behind to seal a 3-1 win over UCD in Belfield on Easter Monday.

Yoyo Mahdy had given the Students an unlikely early lead but Hoban equalised from the spot within four minutes, and Duffy turned the tie on its head early in the second half.

UCD boss Collie O’Neill handed a first start in seven weeks to striker Conor Davis after he completed his comeback from injury, and the former Reading man had an instant impact.

Playing in a deeper role than usual, it was Davis’ through-ball that parted the Lilywhites’ defence and set up Mahdy for a fine finish.

The Lilywhites levelled almost straight away as winger Daniel Kelly – who netted a hat-trick in Friday night’s win over Finn Harps – was felled in the box by Paul Doyle.

Hoban made no mistake from the spot to draw level with club legend Joey Donnelly as the club’s top scorer of all-time with 69 goals.

Both sides had chances as the half wore on, with Ireland U21 winger Neil Farrugia forcing a good stop from Gary Rogers before Hoban headed wastefully at Kearns.

Michael Duffy scores his side's second goal Michael Duffy rounds the keeper to score. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Kearns turned over a fine shot from Chris Shields before Duffy’s strike was controversially disallowed on the stroke of half time as referee Damien McGraith’s whistle had already sounded.

Dundalk hit the front five minutes after the break when a lovely piece of skill from Duffy saw the Derryman skip around Kearns and finish from a tight angle.

Hoban looked set to have a chance to break the record two minutes later when he fell over Kearns’ outstretched arm, but McGraith harshly deemed it to be a dive and booked the striker.

Dundalk got the third goal their play merited in injury time as sub Georgie Kelly – who joined from UCD 12 months ago – struck from close range and forwent the celebrations.

UCD: Kearns; Tobin, Collins, Scales, Doyle; O’Neill, Molloy, Davis (O’Farrell 80); McDonald (McClelland 69), Farrugia, Mahdy.

Dundalk: Rogers; Gannon, Gartland, Hoare, Jarvis; Shields, McEleney (Mountney 75), McGrath; D Kelly (Flores 86), Duffy, Hoban (G Kelly 80).

Referee: Damien McGraith (Mayo).

About the author:

About the author
Dave Donnelly
sport@the42.ie

