Bermuda captain Leverock scores again to help Sligo stretch unbeaten run to three games

UCD 0

Sligo Rovers 2

Dave Donnelly reports from the UCD Bowl

SLIGO ROVERS MOVED six points clear of the relegation scrap with a deserved 2-0 win over a poor UCD side in Belfield on Monday night.

Dante Leverock and David Cawley scored in the second half as the Students’ ongoing problem dealing with set-pieces once more cost them points at home.

Bermuda captain Leverock headed home after UCD had failed to deal with one corner from Cawley, and the midfielder scored directly from a corner to clinch it, his third goal of the season.

It wasn’t as if they weren’t given adequate warning – after conceding set-piece goals in defeat to Derry and a dramatic win over Cork City, they were caught out within three minutes here.

Cawley’s ball into the box fell to the feet of Rónán Coughlan, but the former Bray Wanderers and Cork striker couldn’t find the target.

Conor Davis stepped up to free kick duties in the absence of UCD captain Gary O’Neill – rested on the night – and forced a good save from Mitchell Beeney with a strike from 30 yards.

Dante Leverock (left) opened the scoring in Belfield against UCD. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Davis again had Beeney at full stretch on the stroke of half time with an awkward bouncing effort, while Romeo Parks forced a good stop from Conor Kearns at the other end.

Sligo hit the front nine minutes into the second half as Cawley’s corner was flicked on by Josh Collins, Kris Twardek sent it back with an overhead kick and Leverock headed home.

And the set-piece curse hit again ten minutes from time as Cawley’s inswinger wasn’t claimed by Kearns or the UCD defenders and the ball bounced into the top corner with ten minutes to go.

UCD: Kearns; Farrell (McDonald 79), Scales, Collins, Dignam; Doyle, O’Farrell, Molloy (O’Neill 66); Farrugia, Coffey (Mahdy 69), Davis.

SLIGO ROVERS: Beeney; Dunleavy, Leverock, Mahon, Banks; Keaney, Cawley, Coughlan (Murray 58); Twardek (Kerrigan 87), Donelon, Parkes.

Referee: Sean Grant.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: