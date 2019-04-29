This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bermuda captain Leverock scores again to help Sligo stretch unbeaten run to three games

Dante Leverock and skipper David Cawley were on target as Sligo move six points clear of the relegation zone.

By Dave Donnelly Monday 29 Apr 2019, 10:21 PM
43 minutes ago 799 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4611620
Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley.
Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley.
Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley.

UCD 0

Sligo Rovers 2

Dave Donnelly reports from the UCD Bowl

SLIGO ROVERS MOVED six points clear of the relegation scrap with a deserved 2-0 win over a poor UCD side in Belfield on Monday night.

Dante Leverock and David Cawley scored in the second half as the Students’ ongoing problem dealing with set-pieces once more cost them points at home.

Bermuda captain Leverock headed home after UCD had failed to deal with one corner from Cawley, and the midfielder scored directly from a corner to clinch it, his third goal of the season.

It wasn’t as if they weren’t given adequate warning – after conceding set-piece goals in defeat to Derry and a dramatic win over Cork City, they were caught out within three minutes here.

Cawley’s ball into the box fell to the feet of Rónán Coughlan, but the former Bray Wanderers and Cork striker couldn’t find the target.

Conor Davis stepped up to free kick duties in the absence of UCD captain Gary O’Neill – rested on the night – and forced a good save from Mitchell Beeney with a strike from 30 yards.

John Mountney and Dante Leverock Dante Leverock (left) opened the scoring in Belfield against UCD. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Davis again had Beeney at full stretch on the stroke of half time with an awkward bouncing effort, while Romeo Parks forced a good stop from Conor Kearns at the other end.

Sligo hit the front nine minutes into the second half as Cawley’s corner was flicked on by Josh Collins, Kris Twardek sent it back with an overhead kick and Leverock headed home.

And the set-piece curse hit again ten minutes from time as Cawley’s inswinger wasn’t claimed by Kearns or the UCD defenders and the ball bounced into the top corner with ten minutes to go.

UCD: Kearns; Farrell (McDonald 79), Scales, Collins, Dignam; Doyle, O’Farrell, Molloy (O’Neill 66); Farrugia, Coffey (Mahdy 69), Davis.

SLIGO ROVERS: Beeney; Dunleavy, Leverock, Mahon, Banks; Keaney, Cawley, Coughlan (Murray 58); Twardek (Kerrigan 87), Donelon, Parkes.

Referee: Sean Grant.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dave Donnelly
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie