Friday 26 July, 2019
Stunning 86th-minute strike ends Waterford's winless run

Dean Walsh was the hero for the Blues late in this evening’s meeting with struggling UCD.

By Dave Donnelly Friday 26 Jul 2019, 10:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,648 Views 2 Comments
UCD 1

Waterford 2

Dave Donnelly reports from the UCD Bowl 

SUBSTITUTE DEAN WALSH scored a spectacular late volley as Waterford clinched their first win in six games in a vital six-pointer with UCD.

Zack Elbouzedi had given the visitors an early lead before Liam Kerrigan equalised midway through the second half. However, Walsh’s moment of magic saw the points go back to the Déise.

Dean Walsh celebrates scoring a goal Dean Walsh celebrates after snatching the win for Waterford. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Just seven points separated the sides going in and the Blues’ poor form had seen them sucked back to the fringes of a relegation battle being fought by the Students and Finn Harps.

Waterford started the game with pace and vigour and got their reward early when Elbouzedi, playing his first game for the club in two months, opened the scoring.

The Ireland U21 winger dipped a shoulder and cut inside two UCD challenges before aiming a perfectly-executed shot into the corner past debutant goalkeeper Tom Murphy.

Alan Reynolds’ side had required their own goalkeeper, Matthew Connor, to be at his best to deny former Sligo Rovers man Kerrigan on his debut 30 seconds earlier.

Connor did brilliantly once more to deny the Tubbercurry native at full-stretch when the winger looked to have picked out the corner. His save from Paul Doyle after the break was even better as he got down low to deny the captain’s well-struck shot.

Paul Doyle with Shane Duggan Waterford's Shane Duggan is tracked by Paul Doyle of UCD. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Connor might have done better to keep out Kerrigan’s equaliser shortly afterwards, as the winger’s strike squirmed inside his near post, following Doyle’s brilliant pass.

Walsh ensured Waterford didn’t leave with just one point to show for their efforts, however, when he slammed John Kavanagh’s raking pass home in the 86th minute.

UCD: Murphy; Farrell, Scales, McEvoy; O’Farrell, Keaney, Doyle (Kinsella Bishop 90+1), McClelland, Dignam; Kerrigan (Ryan 83), Byrne (Mahdy 80).

WATERFORD: Connor; Feely, Kouogun, Slevin, Kavanagh; Duggan (Poynton 83), Lunney, Holland; Galvin (Chvedukas 61), Elbouzedi, O’Connor (Walsh 74).

Referee: Paul Tuite.

