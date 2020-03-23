This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Champions League and Europa League finals officially shelved by Uefa

The showcase matches will not take place in May, as scheduled.

By Press Association Monday 23 Mar 2020, 5:58 PM
39 minutes ago 1,355 Views No Comments
Liverpool lifting the Champions Leaue trophy last season.
Image: Peter Byrne
Liverpool lifting the Champions Leaue trophy last season.
Image: Peter Byrne

UEFA HAS TAKEN the decision to postpone the men’s and women’s Champions League finals and the Europa League final due to the ongoing health crisis in Europe.

Istanbul was set to host the men’s Champions League showpiece on 30 May, while the Europa League final was due to take place on 27 May in Gdansk.

“Uefa has formally taken the decision to postpone the club finals originally scheduled for May 2020,” a statement read.

“No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by Uefa president, Aleksander Ceferin, will analyse the options available.

“The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course.”

It is the second postponement Uefa has had to confirm within the last week after Euro 2020 was put back 12 months.

On Tuesday, a meeting convened by European football’s governing body accepted the switch in order to find a way to break the logjam of fixtures created by the spread of the coronavirus throughout the continent.

The dates of 24 and 27 June for the Europa League and Champions League finals to be rearranged to were discussed during the meeting.

Vienna was set to host the women’s Champions League final on 24 May, but a new date will now be sought.

