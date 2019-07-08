This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Uefa denies issuing Nations League invite to Argentina after Messi row

Argentina’s fury at their Copa America exit prompted reports they could play in European competitions.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Jul 2019, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,579 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4715250
Argentina captain Lionel Messi.
Argentina captain Lionel Messi.
Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

UEFA HAS DENIED reports it would entertain inviting Argentina into its European competitions following the 2019 Copa America.

Argentina finished third at the Copa but captain and star man Lionel Messi voiced complaints following the semi-final and the third-place play-off, during which he was controversially sent off.

Messi described the officiating during the loss to Brazil as “bullshit” and suggested his side were victims of “corruption” after beating Chile, which led to a strong rebuttal from Conmebol, who described his comments as “unacceptable” and “unfounded”.

It was subsequently reported that Uefa could invite Argentina to enter its Nations League. However, European football’s governing body has denied this is the case, insisting such an offer would never be forthcoming.

A statement read: “There is no truth whatsoever in the suggestion that Argentina has been asked to participate in Uefa competitions, nor to become a member of Uefa. Uefa has never entered into any discussions on this matter and would never do so.

“However, in the spirit of friendship and camaraderie and as an inclusive organisation, Uefa will, of course, invite Argentina as special guests to watch any Uefa competition at any time.”

