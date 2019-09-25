This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Uefa to plant 50,000 trees in Ireland to offset Euro 2020 carbon emissions

The governing body have become climate-conscious ahead of a tournament spread across 12 countries.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 3:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,837 Views 1 Comment
A general view of the Henri Delaunay trophy.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL GOVERNING body Uefa have announced they are planting 50,000 trees in Ireland to offset the carbon emissions caused by the pan-European championships of 2020. 

Ireland are one of 12 host countries for next summer’s tournament, and Uefa yesterday announced they will plant 50,000 trees in each of those countries to combat the tournament’s massively-increased carbon footprint and to “leave a lasting legacy from the competition.” 

Uefa also announced they are investing in “gold standard renewable energy projects” in partnership with the South Pole. 

The governing body estimates fans and Uefa staff travelling across Europe for the tournament’s games will produce 405,000 tonnes of carbon. 

“Euro 2020 is a celebration of European football that will happen right across the continent”, said president Aleksander Ceferin. 

“The nature of the tournament means there are many benefits over a traditional one. In addition to being able to take the matches to more diverse communities across Europe, there is no need either to build a host of new stadia or the transport links that they need, which carry a huge environmental cost in concrete and other resources.

“But it also has a cost – with increased travel for fans to watch their teams play. Uefa takes its responsibilities on this seriously and it is right that we offset the carbon emissions that causes. Working with South Pole will help to build gold standard renewable energy projects, which will be of lasting value to the planet.

“In addition, we wanted to celebrate the 60 years of the European Championships and combining that with an environmental legacy is a logical choice. Some 600,000 trees will be planted – 50,000 in each of the 12 host countries. I believe this will help all those communities benefit from Euro 2020 having been played there.”

Uefa announced the investment after a meeting of their Executive Committee in Ljubljana, Slovenia. They also confirmed Windsor Park in Belfast will host the European Super Cup final between the Champions League and Europa League winners in 2021, and also expanded the number of teams in the top three tiers of the Nations League, thus sparing Ireland from relegation. 

Executive Committee member John Delaney was the only member missing from yesterday’s meeting.

Uefa today confirmed to The42 that Delaney is “not invited” to Uefa committee meetings as they wait for the findings of the ongoing investigations and reviews at the FAI. 

Former CEO Delaney, who assumed a new role as Executive Vice-President on Saturday 23 March, voluntarily stepped aside from the organisation entirely on 15 April as an investigation began. 

He is presently on gardening leave. 

About the author:

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie